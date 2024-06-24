Highlights The Steelers have had 3 HCs since 1969: Noll, Cowher, and Tomlin. Consistent success.

Noll won four Super Bowls. Cowher won one. Tomlin never had a losing season.

Tomlin's leadership and stability are key to the Steelers' success and he is a future Hall of Famer.

When people think of teams that have had long-tenured and successful head coaches, only a few come to mind right away. One of those teams? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

But here's something most people probably didn't know. While the Steelers have had a total of 16 head coaches in their history, they've only had three since 1969, when they hired a future Hall of Famer during the Summer of Love to change the franchise's fortunes.

Those three? Pro Football Hall of Famers Chuck "The Emperor" Noll and Bill "The Jaw" Cowher, and a surefire future Hall of Famer in Mike Tomlin. The head coaching position has been a very stable one in recent memory in the Steel City, and with Tomlin signing an extension recently to coach the team for three more years, it's fair to say that he will likely go down as one of the premier head coaches in NFL history.

Steelers HCs 1969-Present Coach Tenure Overall Record Super Bowl Wins Chuck Noll 1969-1991 193-148-1 4 Bill Cowher 1992-2006 149-90-1 1 Mike Tomlin 2007-Present 173-100-2 1

It's also worth noting that the trio never served as head coach for any other team during their entire NFL careers. Patience and trust in the guys they handpicked for the job has served the Rooney family well over the last half-century or so.

Head Coach No. 1: Chuck "The Emperor" Noll

Served as head coach for 23 seasons, changing the franchise's fortunes forever

After Bill Austin was fired following the 1968 season, Chuck Noll assumed the role as the Steelers' head coach in 1969, their 14th in their first 36 years of existence. In those three and half decades, the Steelers had only reached the postseason once. That was all about to change.

Noll's tenure was nothing short of spectacular. Now, sure, his first three seasons may not have been the greatest start (the team went 1-13 in 1969, 5-9 in 1970, and then 6-8 in 1971), but he turned things around quickly thanks to his uncanny drafting ability.

The Steelers selected 10 Hall of Famers—including QB Terry Bradshaw, with whom he had a very uneven relationship, "Mean" Joe Greene, who was his first draft pick in 1969, and a pair of elite wideouts in 1974—in his first six drafts on the job.

Pittsburgh would go on to finish .500 or better in all but four of Noll's next 20 seasons as a coach, including 12 playoff appearances and four Super Bowl trophies.

Noll's Steelers Record For Super Bowl Winning Seasons 1974-75 (Super Bowl 9) 10-3-1 1975-76 (Super Bowl 10) 12-2 1978-79 (Super Bowl 13) 14-2 1979-80 (Super Bowl 14) 12-4

Noll would retire following the 1991 season, finishing with 209 wins (in regular season and postseason play), and find his way to Canton two years later.

Noll was the one who was credited with setting the foundation of the winning culture in Pittsburgh. As current Steelers president Art Rooney II, the grandson of Steelers founder Art "The Chief" Rooney, said in the book "The Ones Who Hit The Hardest":

When Chuck became our head coach, he brought a change to the whole culture of the organization. Even in his first season, when we won only one game, there was a different feel to the team. He set a new standard for the Steelers that still is the foundation of what we do and who we are. From the players to the coaches to the front office down to the ball boys, he taught us all what it took to be a winner.

Now, sure, Noll may be one of just two head coaches to notch four Super Bowl titles (Bill Belichick), but the guy who replaced him wasn't exactly a slouch, either.

Coach No. 2: Bill Cowher

He led the Steelers for 15 seasons, and won a Super Bowl in 2005

Following Noll's retirement, the Steelers went on a coaching search heading into the 1992 season.

They were down to three finalists. One was longtime Steelers defensive tackle Mean Joe Greene, one of Noll's many Hall of Fame draft choices. Another was Dave Wannstedt, who, at the time, was the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. The third was Bill Cowher.

In the end, they ended up choosing one of the Pittsburgh-area natives in Cowher, who had served as the defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons before joining the Steelers in 1992. And it's fair to say, that's a decision that ended up benefitting them for quite some time.

His defensive mindset made a major impact right from the jump. He would finish with six straight winning seasons from 1992 to 1997, including five seasons of ten or more wins, and an AFC Championship in the 1995 season, becoming the youngest coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl at the time.

A decade later, he would also grab the franchise's fifth Super Bowl win in the 2005 season, finishing with an 11-5 regular season record and defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40. That season was particularly special, as the Steelers won their final four regular season games before going on to become the first No. 6 seed to win the championship while playing no postseason home games.

In his decade and a half at the helm, Cowher finished with a combined record of 161-99-1, including ten playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.

Cowher would resign following the 2006 season, and would be named to the Hall of Fame in 2020. His ties to Pittsburgh were not forgotten by his ownership. In Rooney's statement regarding Cowher's election to the Hall, he discussed Cowher's legacy in the Steel City:

One of our most successful coaches in team history, Bill's energy and dedication for coaching was evident in every practice and every game. His Pittsburgh roots were perfect for our organization because he knew the history and passion of our fans, and he wanted to bring a Super Bowl back to his hometown. He accomplished that feat in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl XL.

Just like they did when Noll retired after the 1991 season, when Cowher stepped away after the 2006 campaign, the Steelers ended up going with the youngest guy on their short-list to be his replacement.

Coach No. 3: Mike Tomlin

The Super Bowl-winning coach has never had a losing season at the helm

After Cowher's resignation, Mike Tomlin stepped in to take over at the start of the 2007 season. And he holds a unique record that not many other coaches can lay credit to. Since he was hired, he has not had a losing season. Not one. In 17 years of as a head coach.

That's a statistic that, by itself, is very impressive. However, the Steelers have fallen on some tougher than usual times as of late. By that, we mean that Pittsburgh has lost its last five straight playoff games. After winning a Super Bowl in 2008 and losing one in 2010, the closest the Steelers and Tomlin have come to sniffing a Super Bowl was getting bounced in the AFC Championship game in January 2017.

But Rooney still believes that Tomlin can turn things around. As he told NFL.com following that fifth-straight playoff defeat:

I think the players still respond to Mike and that's number one. He still has the key characteristics that we saw when we hired him. He can keep the attention of a group of 20-year-olds for a whole season and keep them in the fight for the whole way. So, still feel good about Mike. Obviously if I didn't, [we] would make a change, but if we didn't think Mike was able to lead us to a championship, he wouldn't be here and that's why he is here.

What is not talked about enough is Tomlin's elite man management. During the 2023 season, a poll was taken among NFL players all around the league about which head coach they'd most like to play for other than their own. Tomlin ran away with the title, taking over 26 percent of the votes.

Not to mention the fact that he was able to keep guys like Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell happy and uber-productive for many years, only for both to leave in their primes and come to regret it due to their struggles on and off the field after leaving from under Tomlin's wing.

He's also been able to muster up five straight non-losing seasons since 2019 with some of the worst QB talent you've ever seen:

2019: Mason Rudolph (8 starts) and undrafted Devlin "Duck Hodges (6 starts) split duties — 18-19 combined TD-INT ratio.

2020: Ben Roethlisberger returns but is no longer his older self; Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow at age 38 affects his ability to push the ball down field — 6.3 yards per attempt is fifth-worst in the NFL.

2021: Roethlisberger again suffers with the same issues driving the ball deep — 6.2 yards per attempt are a career-low and third-worst in the NFL.

2022: Mitchell Trubisky (5 starts) struggles so rookie Kenny Pickett comes in (12 starts) but both struggle — 12-14 combined TD-INT ratio, the 12 TDs are an NFL-low.

2023: Kenny Pickett (12 starts) is unimpressive and is eventually injured, Trubisky (2 starts) and Rudolph (3 starts), finish up the year — 13-9 combined TD-INT ratio, second-fewest in the NFL.

Tomlin will be entering his 18th season as a head coach in 2024, and with 181 total wins, he may very well have a chance at catching Noll to become Pittsburgh's all-time winningest HC sooner rather than later.

There is more pressure now considering their stars are starting to age, and the fans haven't seen postseason success in eight years. But he is still a dependable coach, and he can turn any Steelers team into a successful one.

When considering how to go about the coach hiring process, look no further than the standard set by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only changing coaches three times in more than a half century is an unbelievable achievement that has been accompanied by unparalleled success: the trio have combined to bring the franchise six Super Bowl titles, the most in NFL history.

In an age of owners with no patience or trust and NFL head coaches coming and going from sidelines like a yo-yo, the Steelers stand alone in their dedication to continuity and longevity at the helm of their football team.

