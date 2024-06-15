Highlights Mike Tomlin led the Steelers through 2023 adversity with a struggling offense & injuries, emphasizing his coaching excellence.

Despite lacking offensive firepower, Pittsburgh's defense remained strong under Tomlin's guidance.

Extending Tomlin is Pittsburgh's best move to sustain success with a championship-winning coach.

Following a 10-7 record with a playoff berth in 2023, despite featuring one of the worst offenses in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was signed to a three-year extension, keeping him in the Steel City through 2027. The extension put rumors to bed after some believed Tomlin could be fired following yet another playoff loss in 2023.

Realistically, the Steelers didn't belong in the playoffs last season due to their consistently lackluster offense, but were led by a great gameplan from Tomlin and a dominant defense down the stretch of the season. Tomlin's 2023 coaching performance is made much more impressive when you look at the number of injuries the Steelers suffered to some of their best players, on top of several other factors that would have derailed most teams.

Tomlin's tenure will be pushing that of legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who led the team for 23 seasons. After his contract, Tomlin will be at 21 seasons with the team, who could look to extend him yet again down the road. With all the coaching uncertainty in the modern NFL, here's why Pittsburgh made the right decision by extending Tomlin.

Tomlin's 2023 Coaching Performance May Be the Greatest of His Career

The Steelers coach led the team through adversity throughout the season

Pittsburgh's offensive woes hindered the team's performance greatly in 2023, ranking as a bottom-five unit in points last season. The Steelers' offense struggled throughout the season, failing to eclipse the 400-yard mark until Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and going over 300 yards just once in their first five games.

Pittsburgh found some consistency in their backfield, with Najee Harris producing over 1,000 yards for the third-straight season. Second-year back Jaylen Warren also enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, notching 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 Offensive Ranks Yards Points Pass Yards Pass TDs Rush Yards Rush TDs 25th 28th 25th 30th 13th 11th

Aside from their offensive struggles, Pittsburgh also dealt with a number of injuries in 2023, placing five starters on Injured Reserve (IR) throughout last season. T.J. Watt, Kenny Pickett, and Minkah Fitzpatrick also missed time last season, but were not designated to IR during the season.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick saw a down year in 2023, failing to force a turnover for the first time in his career. Fitzpatrick was moved closer to the line of scrimmage due to a lack of depth at safety due to injuries. Tomlin led a top-10 defensive unit that let up an average of 19.1 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the NFL, despite several significant injuries within the defense.

Tomlin kept his locker room grounded despite injuries and several players speaking out about the offense's struggles. The Steelers managed to remain in the playoff hunt despite their issues, largely due to Tomlin's contributions leading the team and coaching staff.

Tomlin's efforts in the 2023 season may have ended with a playoff heartbreak, but it's hard to imagine the Steelers staying level-headed through the adversity the team faced last season with any other coach.

Tomlin Remains Pittsburgh's Best Bet to Succeed

The Steelers coach has experience with the team's young core

Pittsburgh's options at head coach outside of Tomlin are very limited, to say the least. Not to mention Tomlin's experience with the new wave of talent in Pittsburgh, with players like Watt, Fitzpatrick, Harris, and George Pickens among others.

Even if the Steelers elected to move on a coach like Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel, neither of these coaches offer greater experience or expertise than Tomlin, leaving the team in the same spot without the same familiarity with the roster. Firing long-time coaches is a slippery slope in the NFL and can derail a team's immediate and future success.

Teams like the Carolina Panthers have elected to move on from their long-time head coaches, firing Ron Rivera during the 2019 season. Following their decision to move on from Rivera, the Panthers are now going on their sixth coach since the 2019 season after hiring Dave Canales to be their head coach for the 2024 season.

Sticking to their guns and extending Tomlin is Pittsburgh's best bet at succeeding with their young core, as Tomlin not only brings a championship pedigree to their locker room, he also establishes proper gameplans to keep his teams competitive, no matter the roster in front of him.

Tomlin boasts a 173-100-2 record, with a winning percentage of 63.3%. Pittsburgh is near the playoff hunt year-in and year-out, regardless of the situation. The Steelers haven't had a losing season in 17 seasons, something that would be nearly impossible to uphold with a new coach.

GIVEMESPORT: Mike Tomlin's 63.3% winning percentage is the sixth-highest among coaches with at least 250 games coached in NFL history.

With Tomlin set to remain in Pittsburgh for at least the next three seasons, the Steelers are likely to notch their first playoff win since 2016 with an improved roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl in the next three seasons.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.