Highlights The Steelers QB room sees Russell Wilson and Justin Fields replace Pickett, Rudolph, and Trubisky heading into 2024.

Fields offers versatile athleticism, and is expected to be involved heavily in Pittsburgh's offense.

Coach Tomlin is planning ways to utilize Fields, who is known for his running ability and strong arm.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB room looks significantly different from a season ago, going from Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky in the group to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Trubisky and Rudolph left the team in free agency, while Pickett was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers rebuilt their quarterback room for very little, signing Wilson to a veteran-minimum deal and giving up just a sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Fields.

Both quarterbacks are headed into OTAs with the mentality of a QB battle. Though Wilson has already been named the Week 1 starter for the Steelers, Fields has felt the competition is open and has treated it like such.

With both quarterbacks offering unique skill sets, both could be implemented heavily in Pittsburgh's offense this season, something that could work out well for the Steelers. Here’s why the Steelers should implement both quarterbacks in 2024.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Use Two QBs in 2024

Fields’ athleticism is too remarkable to keep on the bench

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Though Wilson has been named the Week 1 starter, the Steelers have already started game-planning ways to implement Fields, with reports stating the quarterback could even be in line to return kicks for Pittsburgh this season.

Throughout his young career, Fields has already established himself as one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL, notching at least 400 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Justin Fields Rushing Stats By Season Season Carries Yards TDs 2021 72 420 2 2022 160 1,143 8 2023 124 657 4

Fields’ athleticism can’t be contained to the bench and the Steelers are aware of this. Fields offers a versatile skill set of athleticism with a huge arm, while Wilson is more of a pocket presence and precision passer. With the versatility in Pittsburgh’s QB room, both could and should be implemented heavily in Arthur Smith’s offense this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields ran for 1,143 yards in 2022, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Fields could be used as a designated runner, or catch defenses off guard with a play-action deep-ball with defensive units likely expecting a designed run. While Wilson may be the starter now, Pittsburgh acquired Fields to be their quarterback of the future and will look to implement him in their offense however they can in 2024.

Why Wilson Should Get the Nod (For Now)

Wilson’s veteran leadership is exactly what Pittsburgh’s offense needs

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Despite two down seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson dealt with adversity from his coach, organization, and team, yet managed some solid performances in the Mile High City. Both Wilson and Fields are stepping into better situations in Pittsburgh, whether it be the talent on the roster or the coaching staff.

Stepping into Pittsburgh's offense, Wilson offers a higher ceiling to the team than Fields at this stage, bringing solid accuracy and Super Bowl experience to a youthful offensive unit. Fields will likely be Pittsburgh's long-term solution at the position and getting him on the field early will be crucial for his experience working with the offense as well as his confidence going forward.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton appeared to be against Wilson from the jump, opening the door for Pittsburgh to snag him to build back up a depleted QB room. Wilson offers excellent accuracy and the ability to extend plays with his legs, similar to Fields.

Fields dealt with his share of uncertainty in Chicago, not knowing if he would be on the team for long with interest in Caleb Williams rising last season.

Though Wilson isn’t the same athlete he once was, the 35-year-old showed he has plenty left in the tank in Denver, and will lead a solid Steelers' offense in 2024. Fields could offer dynamic athleticism and a strong arm to compliment Wilson and see some solid playing time of his own.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.