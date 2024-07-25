Highlights Stephen Curry has never played in the Olympics despite a successful basketball career.

His absence from previous Olympics was due to injuries or other commitments.

Curry will finally compete in the 2024 Olympics with a star-studded USA team coached by Steve Kerr.

When his career is over, Stephen Curry will go down as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Curry has won four NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors , two MVP awards, two scoring titles, a Finals MVP and has made 10 All-NBA teams.

But until now, he's never played in the Olympics.

That shiny Gold Medal is about the only thing missing from Steph's trophy case.

Why Has Stephen Curry Never Played In the Olympics?

He's played for Team USA, just not in the Olympics

Curry played in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 2007.

The United States won its first eight games, including a five-point win over Spain in the quarterfinals and a three-point victory against France in the semifinals.

Curry and Co. lost the championship game to host Serbia, but the 10-time All-Star said he enjoyed his first taste of USA Basketball.

"They beat us. But I had a great time with guys I played in the NBA - Patrick Beverley, Johnny Flynn, Michael Beasley, DeAndre Jordan and many others with whom I'm still in contact. And we still talk about this experience."

He missed out on the Redeem Team's Olympic Gold Medal run in 2008 as he was still doing his thing in college at Davidson, averaging 25.9 points per game as a sophomore.

Two years later, though, he was a member the 2010 World Cup squad that ran through the rest of the world. However, Curry was a reserve deep down the bench, watching Kevin Durant average 22.8 points per game during that tournament.

Veterans like Chauncey Billups, Kevin Love and Tyson Chandler led that squad.

Unfortunately, Curry missed out on the Olympics again in 2012 as he was working his way back from an ankle injury that limited him to 23 games for the Warriors the previous season.

He was back at it at the 2014 World Cup, though, this time averaging 10.7 points per game as a more significant part of a USA team that won the tournament with a 9-0 record.

He chose not to play in the 2016 Olympics, fresh off his second consecutive NBA MVP, and passed on the 2020 games in Tokyo.

This year, however, is a different story.

2024 Will Be Curry's First Olympic Games

The 35-year-old is ready to win Gold

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A USA team loaded with some of the best players the NBA has to offer—Dream Team-esque, if you will—is ready to return home from France with another Gold Medal.

Decorated veterans like LeBron James , Durant and Anthony Davis join Curry alongside some of the league's next wave of superstars like Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum .

Team USA's head coach is Steve Kerr, Curry's coach in Golden State. Kerr certainly played a role in the 15-year veteran's decision to play in his first Olympics. But so did the talent around him, including James, whom Curry will get to play with competitively for the first time.

"Playing with LeBron is exactly how I imagined it. He understands the game at such a high level. He's an all-time great. You get guys that know how to play on the court, usually good things happen. ... It's fun. He's in his 22nd year, I'm in my 16th year and we still have the juice left to still compete. I know we both wanted this experience and this is a big part of representing USA with this specific team just because we've never played together and we want to show the world we can win at the highest level."

Curry, James, Durant and the rest of Team USA tip off their Olympic tournament on Sunday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. ET against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.