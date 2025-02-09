In February 2010, Arsenal played Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium and young midfielder Aaron Ramsey broke his leg. It was a horror challenge from opposition defender Ryan Shawcross, causing a double fracture.

15 years later, the Welshman returned to the Stoke in the FA Cup with Cardiff City. After a 2-2 draw, the game was won by the away team on penalties. Following the victory, Ramsey was seen celebrating in front of the home fans deliberately basking in their anger.

The 34-year-old had good reason to enjoy the moment too, having cruelly been booed by the Stoke supporters whenever returning to the Britannia over the past 15 years. But what is the full context behind the story?

Aaron Ramsey Suffers Horror Leg Break

Arsene Wenger left furious

In their Premier League prime, Stoke was a nutritiously tough place to visit – hence the football cliche 'can they do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke' – and Arsenal were one of the many teams to struggle at the Brittania.

The atmosphere was often heated when the Gunners' silky style of football was met with the robustness of Tonis Pulis' more physical philosophy. And when the two teams met on 27 February 2010, true animosity between the clubs would start.

Stoke captain Shawcross flew into an awful tackle, picking up a red card and leaving Ramsey hospitalised. It was later confirmed that he had broken his tibia and fibula. The Gunners won the game 3-1 but Arsene Wenger was furious.

Arsenal had a media perception of being soft at the time, and teams appeared to lean into this to damning effect – leading to two of the worst injuries in football history. As Wenger angrily pointed out after the game:

"We've now lost three players, Eduardo, Aaron Ramsey and Abou Diaby, to horrendous challenges. I refuse to believe it's a coincidence. I'm just shocked because that isn't football to me. People have to respect the rules, and respect each other, and the players who don't do that should be punished. For a boy of 19 with his talent to be kicked out of the game is beyond words. I can't enjoy the win.

"Spare me the articles about how nice Shawcross is because the same thing happened [with Martin Taylor] after Eduardo's [leg-break] injury."

Stoke manager Pulis did, however, play the 'nice lad' card, saying: "Ryan comes from a lovely family and he's a smashing kid. There's no way in a million years he would ever go out to break someone's leg. I signed him when he was 19 and there is no bad blood in him whatsoever. He has come off the pitch broken-hearted. His mum picked him up straight away and took him home."

Animosity Grows Between Arsenal and Stoke

Fans target Ramsey with cruel chants

Ramsey would not start for the Gunners again until 19 March 2011, but it took until the 2013/2014 season before he really began to shine for the club again, finally fulfilling the huge potential he showed as a youngster.

Oddly, though, whenever returning to Stoke City, the home fans treated him with animosity. No doubt, a large part of it was due to the differences in football philosophies between the two clubs – led by managers Pulis and Wenger – creating a natural rivalry. But part of it was also just plain and simple trolling from the Potters' faithful.

In January 2016, when Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw away at the Brittania, the home support sang: "Aaron Ramsey, he walks with a limp". Stoke chairman Peter Coates felt obliged to criticise the supporters who abused Ramsey during the encounter, saying:

"I've no idea that chant had taken place, but we wouldn't approve of it at all. I don't think it's a minority of fans; I know it's a minority. People chant all sorts of awful things at all sorts of grounds, which I dislike. But do I approve of that sort of chanting? Of course I don't. "I wish they didn't do it but how do you control these things? You can't. The best thing is to shut your ears."

Unfortunately, the backlash only further seemed to embolden the nasty jibes. Ever since then, when Ramsey has returned to play Stoke, he has been met with boos – all simply because his leg was once broken by their club captain.

Aaron Ramsey's Record vs Stoke Games 16 Wins 9 Draws 3 Defeats 4 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow/Red Cards 2/0

Ramsey Continually Booed by Stoke Fans

Had the last laugh in February 2025

Perhaps the situation wasn't helped as Ramsey never appeared to fully forgive Shawcross. In 2011, he explained: "I don't think he meant to break my leg, but it was a bit hard to take that he was playing again after a three-match ban, while I was out for nine months." He added: "He left a few messages on my phone, but I haven't felt able to speak to him yet."

In 2023, Shawcross confirmed that they had never spoken properly about the incident, explaining: "I reached out to Aaron a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me and I had absolutely no problem with that."

With so much history between the Welshman and the English club, the boos have lingered to this day. It feels incredibly petty from the Stoke fans, but there's little that can be done about it.

With that in mind, it must have been particularly sweet for the Cardiff midfielder when his team dumped the Potters out of the FA Cup Fourth Round in 2025. He certainly didn't hide his emotions as he celebrated, much to the ire of the Stoke fans.

