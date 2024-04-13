Highlights Cody Rhodes finally became WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40 after a chaotic match filled with surprises and interference.

At WrestleMania 40, most fans were delighted to see Cody Rhodes finally finish his story and reach the top of the mountain in WWE. Following his defeat in the main event last year and the threat of The Rock coming in to face Roman Reigns instead, The American Nightmare’s journey to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was anything but straightforward, but he now finds himself as champion and the way in which he achieved the victory will go down in history forever.

After elaborate entrances for both champion and challenger, Reigns and Rhodes locked up to begin their match, but no one was quite expecting what would come next. After around 10 minutes of wrestling, fans were rolling their eyes at the usual Bloodline interference as Jimmy Uso got involved in the no disqualification affair, though, he got taken out by his brother Jey.

Then, in a callback to last year, Solo Sikoa interrupted a Cross Rhodes attempt by nailing Cody with a Samoan Spike. Although the challenger kicked out, the threat of Solo was nullified by the surprise return of John Cena, before The Rock went face-to-face with his ‘Once In A Lifetime’ opponent, and fans truly couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Undertaker’s infamous gong sound hit, and he took out The Final Boss, leaving Rhodes to nail Reigns with a triple Cross Rhodes and get the win. All in all, the match will leave an everlasting impression on those who attended live and those watching around the world, but it was almost someone else as the final interference.

Stone Cold's Absense From WrestleMania 40 Explained

Financial disagreements meant Stone Cold didn't appear

Prior to WrestleMania, a lot of fans thought that the main event would feature many run-ins, as everything came together to take down Roman Reigns. However, it was anticipated that the man to take out The Rock would’ve been Stone Cold Steve Austin, especially given their storied past.

Now, per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s been revealed that The Rattlesnake was actually part of WWE’s initial plan for WrestleMania 40, before the two sides couldn’t agree on financial terms and the spot was given to The Undertaker instead.

“Austin was the person originally earmarked for that spot, but in the end they couldn’t reach a financial agreement and Undertaker was put in his place.”

There’s no doubting that, should've Austin and WWE worked out an agreement for his inclusion, the glass shattering would’ve elevated the main event of WrestleMania 40 night two to a whole new level, but, unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Regardless, The Deadman’s inclusion provided an epic moment for many, particularly with it being perhaps the most unexpected return of the show. Some are even calling it the greatest main event in WrestleMania history.

With fan interest high following the legends' involvement at the Show of Shows, it’ll be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes carries the momentum forward into his new reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. As always, should more come out about the original plan for WWE WrestleMania 40’s night two main event, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.