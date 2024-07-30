Highlights Swimming times at Paris 2024 Olympics have been atypically slow compared to previous games.

A shallow pool depth of 2m-15cm is negatively impacting every swimmer's performance.

Swimmers agree that conditions in Paris have been unusually challenging, with other factors also being explored.

After three nights of competition in the swimming events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, there has been considerable focus on the unexpectedly slow times being posted. This trend was most evident in the final of the men's 100m breaststroke on Sunday night, where Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi secured victory over Adam Peaty and American Nic Fink in a highly competitive yet surprisingly sluggish race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The race was the slowest at any Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games, 20 years ago.

This was again the case when home favourite, Leon Marchand, also lagged behind the pace in his dominant 400m medley win on the same day. Although he was able to storm to victory, he finished nearly half a second outside his own world record mark that he set just last year.

However, the absence of quick races and record-breaking speeds isn't down to the athletes themselves, with the Paris La Defense Arena's shallower pool becoming this year's games' biggest fun sponge.

Why Swimming at Paris 2024 Has Been Abnormally Slow

The pool depth is short of the 3m standard of the past four Games

The main reason why breaking any records in the swimming events this year is almost impossible is because of the pool's depth. The organizers of the Paris Games opted to set up a temporary tank that is 2m-15cm deep for the competitions, thus meeting the minimum 2m depth requirement for these events.

However, this depth is still much more shallow than the 3m standard used at the previous four Games, and much to the disliking of world record enthusiasts, this has meant conditions are far less facilitating for speedy times.

Deeper water makes for faster times due to a reduction in turbulence affecting the swimmers at the surface. Breaststroke swimmers are especially impacted by the unsettled waters in a shallower pool, with their distinctive motion creating stronger waves which bounce off the walls and floor before interacting with the competitors.

The shallower pool can also reduce the swimmer's distance to technical equipment on the floor of the tank used to light the space, broadcast the event or in a number of other scenarios. Therefore, the apparatus has the potential to distract the swimmers.

What Adam Peaty And Victorious Martinenghi Said

Both admitted this year's conditions have been 'strange'

Peaty admitted that the times in the pool have been 'strange' after he was agonisingly denied a historic third-straight 100m breaststroke Olympic gold on Sunday.

"It's been a strange one, in terms of times," the world record holder said. Victorious Martinenghi added: "The time wasn't fast for anybody; we spoke to each other about it. But I don't care about it. I'm Olympic champion. Today I was fastest — that's enough for me."

However, others have offered an insight into external factors that might be affecting swimming times. Food frustrations, doping tests, media responsibilities, transport chaos, among other things, have been blamed more so at Paris than in previous games. "Living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform," Australia's Ariarne Titmus said Sunday, as she blamed conditions in the athletes' living quarters for costing her a gold medal in the women's 200m freestyle. "It's definitely not made for high performance."