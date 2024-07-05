Highlights Switzerland goalkeepers are utilising unique training methods to prepare for Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Yann Sommer and Gregor Kobel have been seen wearing 'VisionUp' sunglasses, which create a slow-motion effect when the ball is hit.

Switzerland's coaching staff hope it will give both shot-stoppers an edge in their game against England.

Switzerland goalkeepers Yann Sommer and Gregor Kobel have been spotted wearing sunglasses in training which are designed to help improve their anticipation. Murat Yakin's side have impressed at Euro 2024 and will be feeling confident ahead of their quarter-final clash against an underperforming England.

The Swiss have been effective at both ends of the pitch this summer, scoring seven goals and conceding just three in four games. Part of their strong defensive displays stem from the quality that they possess in between the sticks. However, they are not relying purely on skill, as the 19th ranked team in the world have utilised some futuristic training methods to help prepare their shot-stoppers for Saturday's fixtures.

Sommer's 'VisionUp' Sunglasses

The shades create a slow-motion effect

In their recent training sessions ahead of their meeting with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, the Swiss goalkeepers were spotted looking like they were on holiday whilst sporting some dark sunglasses. Whilst social media marvelled at their pair's appearance, it was discovered that eyewear was more than just a fashion statement.

The specs that Sommer, one of the greatest Switzerland players in history, was wearing were from Japanese sports brand 'VisionUp.' The battery-powered shades create a slow-motion effect when the ball is hit. This is designed to help improve the anticipation of goalkeepers thanks to the darker lense.

The piece of equipment is popular in other professional sports, and has been a part of the Swiss' training regime for several years, with the Inter Milan number one also seen wearing them during Euro 2020.

It is not the only extreme training method that teams have been involved with this summer. Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has resorted to blasting loud music during sessions and has instructed members of his coaching staff to follow passers-by in order to prevent any of the hosts' tactics being leaked to the press ahead of their quarter-final against Spain.

Switzerland's Euro 2024 So Far

The Swiss are unbeaten at the tournament

Having been drawn in Group A, Switzerland got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a perfect start with a 3-1 victory over Hungary. Victory meant that a draw would likely be enough for the Rossocrociati to qualify for the knock-out stages as one of the best third-place teams. They secured that with a 1-1 draw against Scotland. This was followed up by another 1-1 draw with hosts Germany, with Niclas Fulkrug saving his side with a 92nd minute equaliser.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Switzerland have never qualified for the semi-finals of any major tournament, with their best results being the quarter-finals in both World Cups and European Championships.

By finishing second, Switzerland secured a round of 16 match against defending champions Italy. Led by the ever-impressive Granit Xhaka, Luciano Spalletti's side were powerless to prevent a dominant 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas. A meeting with England in the final eight awaits the Swiss, with a chance of history on the line.