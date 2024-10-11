Tuesday was hyped by some as D-Day for Erik ten Hag due to an executive Manchester United committee meeting in London, which lasted over five hours.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present in person having dodged backing Ten Hag when asked about his future ahead of the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

"I don't want to answer that question," Ratcliffe told BBC Sport. "I like Erik. I think he's a very good coach, but at the end of the day, it's not my call. It's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how best we run the team in many different respects.

"They've not been there a long time, so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions. Our objective is very clear – we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet, obviously – that's very clear."

No Man United Statement Unless They Sack Ten Hag

There has been radio silence since Tuesday's meeting

Joining Ratcliffe in London was fellow co-owner Joel Glazer, who flew in from America. The pair had their own meeting in Manchester on Monday and Joel also attended a Fans' Advisory Board event at Old Trafford.

In the 72 hours that followed since Tuesday's board meeting, there has been radio silence. Manchester United sources called it "routine" and now refer to "business as usual" at Old Trafford.

The club don't need to make any public statement unless they choose to part ways with Ten Hag, and it's perfectly normal and consistent club policy not to comment on what was discussed in a board meeting, or confirm whether the Manchester United boss was high on the agenda, or even on it all.

Ten Hag took a short holiday after the Villa draw, and is now planning to be Brentford. Nothing formal has been communicated to the Dutchman, positive or negative, and it's understood he will be surprised if he's not in the dugout a week on Saturday.

Ahead of the international break, Ten Hag said:

"We are all on board together, on one page. We know what we are working through is a long-term process. I speak continually with [the owners]."

Ten Hag is effectively under continuous mini-reviews, and the advantage Manchester United's leadership has is there is another international break in mid-November, meaning they don't necessarily have to make a big decision right now.

United will head into that break closing with four straight home games against Leicester in the League Cup and Premier League, with Chelsea and PAOK (Europa League) sandwiched in-between. It's a chance for United to show progress, home-dominance, get back in the top-four picture and reach the League Cup quarter-final. Failure to do so, and enough games will have passed that doom and gloom could set in.

Man United Want Things to Work Out With Ten Hag

But parting ways with the Dutchman is financially feasible despite reports

Sources close to both Manchester United and INEOS insist they want to make things work with Ten Hag, and avoid knee-jerk reactions. That's one reason why last summer's end-of-season review took time and was not conducted in the immediate aftermath of an FA Cup Final victory over Manchester City.

Replacing Ten Hag now would go against the conclusion of that thorough end-of-season review, albeit one done before sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive officer Omar Berrada started in their new roles. The pair's input could yet lead to a change of course, but both are known to be critical thinkers, team players and people who make big calls dispassionately.

After extending his contract until 2026, Manchester United backed Ten Hag during the summer and there is an appreciation that some of the new signings may take time to bed in, while one of the most promising among them, Leny Yoro, is not yet back from injury. Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, has also only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Of course, any mitigating circumstances don't entirely paper over some grim stats. Manchester United come off the back of an eighth-place showing in 2023/24 – their lowest-ever Premier League finish – and have taken just eight points from their opening seven games this campaign. That's their worst start in the Premier League era.

Manchester United have only scored one goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League, in their 1-0 victory over Fulham, and five in total in the league to date.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland (10) has twice as many goals as the entire Manchester United team this season.

However, United have had 89 shots with an expected-goals (XG) tally of 11.1. This illustrates just how many big chances they have been spurned. Ten Hag will in many ways take positives from the amount of opportunities created. The 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace sums up just how wasteful the Red Devils have been in front of goal.

Manchester United have been leaky at the back, and Spurs' 4.67 expected-goals tally in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford was a club-record since Opta began recording the stat. Ten Hag can't afford to keep making unwanted statistical history or eventually his bosses will lose faith.

Some have suggested sacking Ten Hag will create a Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) headache, but GIVEMESPORT understands parting ways with him is financially feasible and will likely cost less than the £16m figure some have reported.

Manchester United have done succession-planning in case they do make a change, as all well-run clubs tend to do. However, the only conversations to date with other managers occurred over the summer. No new approach has been made in the past few days or weeks.

Two Managers Ruled Out for Potential Man Utd Job

Neither Inzaghi nor Southgate likely to replace Ten Hag

GIVEMESPORT understands reports Inter manager Simone Inzaghi was recently offered the job are wide of the mark. And the list of potential options is similar to the summer.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate was one of the front-runners, but has effectively ruled himself out of the running should an imminent vacancy materialise by revealing he won't take another job for a year in an interview with the European Club Association’s General Assembly.

"Sometimes when you are in a big role you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone. It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion. I am enjoying my life, so there is no rush. "For 11 years, I committed fully to [England]. I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time. I am fortunate there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves."

Ex-Chelsea, Brighton coach Graham Potter and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would both likely come under consideration if Ten Hag departs. Potter, who worked with Dan Ashworth at Brighton and has spoken to INEOS before about Nice, was coy when asked about the Manchester United vacancy during a live television appearance on Sky Sports.

"I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week. I have had lots of conversations with lots of people and I think out of respect to those people it’s best those are kept private."

Thomas Tuchel met with Ratcliffe over the summer and is still out of work. The ex-Bayern and Chelsea coach welcomed that approach, but talks didn't go as planned. Both sides insist they were the ones to decide not to take things forward, and it remains to be seen whether common ground can be found should a vacancy arise.

Ruud van Nistelrooy could also be handed a caretaker role if Ten Hag exits, buying time to scour the market and adding continuity and stability at Carrington. Van Nistelrooy has proven to be a popular appointment and has managerial experience from his time at PSV where he won the 2023 KNVB Cup.

Van Nistelrooy has also impressed Manchester United's leadership team, but has certainly not been brought in 'Trojan horse' style to replace Ten Hag. His appointment was firmly driven by Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy is not only loyal to Ten Hag, but a firm believer in his management style and football philosophy. And if anything, Van Nistelrooy's arrival, along with former Go Ahead Eagle boss René Hake, is more reason to keep Ten Hag since both were hired to support the manager.

INEOS Set to Stick With Ten Hag for now

The Dutchman does remain under pressure

Ten Hag has been given a number of resources, including over £180m worth of signings this summer. And there is an acceptance United are also right at the start of a five-window plan, with a long-term goal of winning the Premier League in 2027/28 to mark the club's 150th anniversary.

There is no doubt Ten Hag is under pressure, and every game seems to matter right now. But barring a surprise later this week, United are sticking with their manager for now. Perhaps this is because the board want to break the cycle of constant managerial change in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, or maybe it's an acknowledgment sacking him now would arguably reflect just as poorly on those behind the meticulous end-of-season review.

Ratcliffe and his new-look leadership team want to quickly restore a serial-winner mentality at Old Trafford, and they will inevitably get impatient if results don't improve soon. But right now, Ratcliffe has a simple choice: to 'flip-flop' on his summer strategy, or to 'clip-clop' along with his Dutch manager. The logic of waiting a bit longer to see if things work instead of U-turning on a plan made only 12 weeks ago might be why Ten Hag doesn't have to worry about someone following in his footsteps just yet.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 11-10-24.