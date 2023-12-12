Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year contract, and he's kept them in the playoff race with a solid season.

Mayfield had a tumultuous 2022 and technically played for three teams during the calendar year.

Mayfield has improved his performance in the Tampa Bay offensive system, and the team is open to signing him to an extension.

There is nothing more important for an NFL team than having a franchise quarterback, and most are often willing to move heaven and earth to get one. Whether trading for an established veteran or moving up in the draft to select who they believe will be a special signal-caller, teams will do almost anything to get their guy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of course, needed a new quarterback this past offseason following the retirement of Tom Brady. The Bucs didn't have an early draft pick, and rather than trying to find that hidden gem in the later rounds, they simply signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year/$4 million contract.

Mayfield had fallen on tough times after a strong start to his career with the Cleveland Browns and technically played for three different teams during the 2022 calendar year. But the 28-year-old has had a solid season for Tampa in 2023 and has kept his new team in the playoff hunt, which could (and should) earn him a new contract.

Baker Mayfield had a tumultuous 2022 but ended the year on a high note

The quarterback split time between the Panthers and Rams last season

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018 and had several strong seasons in Cleveland, even leading them to their first postseason win in over a quarter-century following the 2020 season.

But just a year later, Cleveland traded multiple draft picks to the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson. Mayfield was subsequently dealt to the Carolina Panthers.

There, Mayfield competed for the QB1 role with Sam Darnold, whom the New York Jets selected just two picks after Baker in the 2018 draft. Mayfield essentially won the job by default, as Darnold suffered an ankle injury in the Panthers' third preseason game and was placed on injured reserve.

Baker ultimately went 1-5 as Carolina's starter, and after being benched for P.J. Walker, he requested and was granted his release.

Enter the Los Angeles Rams, who were in need of a quarterback after Matthew Stafford was lost for the year with a spinal cord injury. Mayfield was signed, and just two days later, he stepped in and led his new team to an improbable victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baker Mayfield w/ Panthers w/ Rams Games 7 5 Games Started 6 4 Record 1-5 1-3 Cmp% 57.8 63.6 Yards 1,313 850 TD 6 4 INT 6 2 Rating 74.4 86.4

The 1-3 record for the Rams is a bit misleading, as he doesn't receive credit for that wild win against the Raiders. John Wolford does. But make no mistake about it. That was Baker's victory, one that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Mayfield had to earn the QB1 job in Tampa Bay and has earned a new contract

Baker had to best Kyle Trask in training camp and has performed well this season

When Mayfield first came into the league, he was meant to be the future face of the Browns. But things were different in Tampa, where he had the unenviable task of trying to replace a seven-time Super Bowl champion. But Baker wasn't given the starting job. Kyle Trask, whom the Bucs took in the second round of the 2021 draft, was given an opportunity to start as well.

Mayfield ultimately won the job, and though not much was expected of the team this year, even in a somewhat soft NFC South, Baker got the Bucs off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Mayfield was especially good against the Bears, completing 26 of 34 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown.

He was also outstanding in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, connecting on 25 of 32 targets for 246 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.

And with a two-touchdown performance in a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, he now has Tampa Bay in first place. Sure, the Bucs are just 6-7, but many thought this team wouldn't reach six wins all year.

Mayfield has clearly clicked with first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales, and a few of his current statistics are similar to those he posted early in his career in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield 2020 w/Browns 2023 w/ Buccaneers Games 16 13 Games Started 16 13 Record 11-5 6-7 Cmp% 62.8 62.6 Yards 3,563 2,934 TD 26 20 TD% 5.3 4.6 INT 8 8 INT% 1.6 1.8 Rating 95.9 89.7

So far this year, Mayfield has thrown an interception on just 1.8% of his passes, his lowest number since 2020 (1.6%). He also has a touchdown percentage rate of 4.6%. This, again, is his best rate since that 2020 season in which he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first postseason berth since 2002.

So he's throwing fewer interceptions and more touchdowns and has the Buccaneers fighting for an unexpected berth in the postseason. Sounds like a guy worthy of a new contract.

What it might take for the Bucs to re-sign Baker

Starting quarterbacks are a bit of a big deal in NFL free agency

Mandatory Credit- Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Mayfield only signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, which bodes well for his future. And Tampa Bay may already be coming up with a plan, as ESPN recently reported the Bucs are open to an extension.

Other teams are likely to be interested in bringing in Mayfield as well, especially those who may not be willing to spend a ton of money on a guy like Kirk Cousins, who'll easily be the most high-profile QB on the market. However, Cousins will be coming off a ruptured Achilles and will be 36 years old at the start of next season.

While he may have other options, the odds lean toward Mayfield staying in Tampa Bay. He's proven to be a good fit for Todd Bowles' overall system, and keeping him allows the team to use draft assets at other positions.

But the Bucs likely won't get Baker for $4 million again and may have to pay him up to triple that amount. But even $12 million is far below the average salary for a starting quarterback. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out.

But if Mayfield plays well and gets the Bucs to the postseason, one has to think a new contract is guaranteed. However, he once thought that in Cleveland, and look how that turned out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.