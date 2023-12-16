Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 48% chance to win the NFC South and a 55% chance to make the NFL Playoffs.

Tampa Bay's path to the playoffs relies on winning their remaining games against tough opponents.

The Buccaneers' rushing attack and play-action passing game are key to their success.

The NFC South easily ranks as the weakest division in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean it’s without drama.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a stirring matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, the race is on with three teams all knotted up at 6-7, the other, of course, being the New Orleans Saints.

It now comes down to the final four weeks of the season, with head-to-head and common-record tiebreakers very likely to come into play.

Thanks to their massive road win in the ATL, the Bucs now have a 48% chance to win the division and a 55% chance to make the postseason. With the logjam of teams in the playoff hunt, winning the NFC South is the most realistic postseason path for any of these squads. Here’s Tampa Bay’s path to the NFL Playoffs.

Related Updated NFL MVP race odds heading into Week 15 Heading into Week 15, the 2023 NFL MVP race seems to be a two-man battle between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Tampa Bay took control of the NFC South in Week 14

The Buccaneers currently hold the tiebreaker over the Falcons and Saints

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

By beating Atlanta, Tampa Bay wrestled the reins of the NFC South from their divisional rivals as the Bucs hold tiebreakers over both teams. While Tampa and Atlanta split their two games and have the same 3-1 record within the division, the Bucs have the advantage in common games played (3-3 compared to 2-4).

As for how Tampa has a leg up on the Saints, they won their only matchup of the year thus far with the second set for New Year's Eve.

If the Buccaneers can win out and get into the playoffs, they’ll likely face either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately for them, their schedule won’t make that an easy feat.

This week, they go to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers, who have played good football lately despite their Monday night loss to the New York Giants.

After that, the Bucs go home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars before division games against the Saints at home and the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Week Buccaneers Falcons Saints 15 at Packers at Panthers vs. Giants 16 vs. Jaguars vs. Colts at Rams 17 vs. Saints at Bears at Buccaneers 18 at Panthers at Saints vs. Falcons

Any loss is crucial, especially with so many games within the division still to be played.

What’s working for the Buccaneers

A Mike Evans foundation

After starting the season in promising fashion with wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay spiraled, losing five of six games.

During that stretch, they averaged just 18.5 points per game, and that was with scoring 37 in a Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Bucs haven’t exactly lit the world on fire since, but over their past five contests, of which they've won three, they’ve bumped up to just under 21 points per game while finding a balance between their rushing and passing attacks.

All season long, the Buccaneers' foundation started with Mike Evans. With a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season already under his belt, Evans has proved his entire career that he'll consistently put up numbers regardless of any offensive struggles around him.

However, to actually win, Tampa Bay needs to balance Evans' heroics with a solid ground game to take the pressure off Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers have a winning recipe

A consistent rush attack could be pivotal

After the Buccaneers' big win over Atlanta, head coach Todd Bowles spoke to their winning formula:

"They (Atlanta) were playing two-high the whole game. They were daring us to run the football, so we got the run going," Bowles stated. "We outgained them in the running department, which is very rare because they're an excellent running football team. That helped us out a lot, and then once they came down in the end, it kind of opened up for us."

In their first matchup in Week 7, Atlanta held Tampa Bay to just 73 rushing yards, which forced Mayfield into 42 passing attempts that amounted to just 13 points.

2023 Buccaneers Wins Buccaneers Losses Passing yards per game 226.7 224.9 Rushing yards per game 110.0 72.9

The Bucs have outrushed seven opponents this year and won five of those games. As they’ve only recorded six wins this season, getting their rushing attack going is clearly crucial.

The Tampa Bay way

Play-action kings

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports



Play-action opens up holes by sucking in linebackers toward the line of scrimmage. However, they are less likely to bite if they don’t fear an opponent's rushing attack. Opponents fear Evans as a deep-ball threat and accordingly divert resources in his direction.

Tampa Bay has already done a decent job in the play-action attack, as Mayfield ranks 11th in the NFL in play-action passing yards with 660. The team simply needs to run the ball more often.

If the Bucs can prove effective in the run game, that gives defenses yet another area of concern. Bowles detailed how Evans, plus a rushing attack, unleashes the rest of their offense:

"They made sure they were trying to take him out of the game. If you go back to the games he's had, they made it a priority," said Bowles. "So that allowed us to run the ball more, it allowed Chris [Godwin] to get involved more, allowed Cade [Otton] to get some plays, and Rachaad [White] made some plays. So if they're hell-bent on taking Mike away, we gotta make sure we beat them in other areas."

It’s too early to celebrate in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers have put themselves in the driver’s seat for the NFC South. This week’s trip to Lambeau looms large for their playoff hopes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.