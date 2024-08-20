Apart from medal-winning, record-breaking, and nation-inspiring, the Olympics are also known for this one obscure thing: tattoos. A traditional rite of passage among participating athletes is to get a tattoo of the iconic Olympic rings, letting the world know about their achievements.

If a Paralympian were to do such a thing, however, they'd be disqualified from the Games altogether. This is all down to a strange advertisement ruling by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) - one that some athletes in the past have learnt their lesson from.

In the run-up to the Rio 2016 Paralympics, British swimmer Josef Craig, aged 19, was disqualified from the International Paralympic Committee Swimming European Championships, despite winning his heat, all because his chest adorned a visible Olympic ring tattoo.

The IPC then said the disqualification was down to not adhering to their rulings: “Body advertising is not allowed in any way whatsoever and that includes the Olympic rings… the athlete did not wear a cover, and was therefore disqualified. All teams are informed of the advertising policy at a technical meeting prior to the competition, so it wasn’t as if they had not been reminded about the rules.”

The Difference in Rules Between Olympics & Paralympics

Athletes in the Olympics CAN show theyr rings tattoo

With the Paris Paralympics due to start on the 28th of August, it is still expected that this bizarre ruling will remain in place, despite those participating in the Games just two weeks’ earlier being allowed to freely showcase their ink without consequence.

Despite the disparity between the two Games’, this controversial ruling is exclusive to the Paralympics being that the IPC and International Olympic Committee (IOC) are separate organisations that each enforce their own rules. For the Olympic Games, the IOC states that athletes are allowed to showcase their tattoos without the need to cover up unless they are advertising a product.

Nick Symmonds, a former American 800m runner, made his name known for his tattoo covering during races, where he had sold a nine-inch advertisement space on his shoulder for over $20,000. He was forced to wear a strip of tape during races after T-Mobile agreed a deal which saw Symmonds applying a temporary tattoo before every race, only to cover it up.

This not only highlights the advertisement rulings within the Olympic Games, but puts a spotlight on the fact that Paralympic athletes face a ban for something others don’t.

Plenty of Olympians Have Ring Tattoos

You would have seen so many Olympic rings tattoos at the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympic Games saw the likes of British swimmer Adam Peaty with the rings covering his bicep with no consequence, Australian swimmer Kyle Chambers with the rings on his ribs with no consequence, and British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson with the rings on the inside of her wrist with no consequence.

Paralympians for the Paris Games will need to cover up their artwork, and until the IPC changes its ruling, they will need to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.