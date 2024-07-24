Highlights After Charlotte Dujardin announced her surprise decision to withdraw from the Paris Olympics just days before the event, a video has now surfaced showing exactly why.

Dujardin can be seen in the shocking footage whipping a horse during a coaching session, with 24 whips in total counted.

The Team GB athlete released a statement earlier in the week, expressing her sorrow and regret over the incident.

With the 2024 Olympics set to begin in two days in Paris, years of preparation and training will come to a head, as over 10,500 athletes will be battling it out in their respective sports to win for their countries.

An exciting event that only comes around every four years will take over the capital of France for just over two weeks. Many athletes have just touched down in the Olympic Village, most notably Tom Daley, the British diver, whose room tour went viral online, but for one Team GB athlete, their career has taken a sudden downward spiral, with footage of Charlotte Dujardin whipping her horse surfacing online, forcing the athlete to withdraw from the event.

Team GB at the Olympics

Britain is ranked fourth in Olympic history for the most medals won, boasting a huge 951 medals, with Team GB being the only country to have won at least one gold at every summer Olympics since the event's inception. Having only won the Games once, in 1908, they have also finished twice, once, in 2016, and third on numerous occasions, team GB will be hoping 2024 is the year they can finally return to top spot.

A huge positive for Team GB going into these Games was the inclusion of Charlotte Dujardin, the dressage rider and equestrian, who shares the achievement of having won the most medals of any female athlete for Team GB, a record she shares with cyclist, Dame Laura Kenny.

Having won three gold medals at the Olympics in her esteemed career, most notably doing the double of team gold and individual gold at the 2012 Games in London, the Brit would have been hoping that she could claim one more medal at these Games, allowing her to surpass Dame Laura Kenny and make herself the most decorated female British athlete.

However, this is a goal she is going to have to wait a long time to achieve, as this past Monday, the International Federation of Equestrian Sports (IEF) received footage of the 39 year-old mistreating her horse during training, with the footage then making its way to Good Morning Britain.

Video Emerges of Charlotte Dujardin

The footage showed Dujardin walking alongside a horse that was being ridden by a 19-year-old girl, and as she was alongside the horse, she was persistently whipping the leg of the animal. Something that Dujardin claimed to merely be "an error of judgement", the athlete released a statement announcing her withdrawal from the 2024 Olympics, due to an investigation taking place against her.

A total of 24 strikes were used on the horse, who was clearly uncomfortable with the treatment they were getting, making for horrible viewing, with the footage being readily available to watch online. It is so worrying that even current ITV race presenter, Alice Plunkett, believes that Dujardin's career is in "tatters" and that this will be "her defining legacy."

Charlotte Dujardin Statement in Full

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating, and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment. I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans, and sponsors.

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation, and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

It isn't Dujardin's first brush with controversy, however, as she was also disqualified from a major tournament in August 2019, due to blood being found on her horse, something that is prohibited before or after an event.

With the IEF having taken action, Team GB will be hoping this controversy doesn't get in the way of a hopefully successful summer of sports.