Luke Greenbank, 26, went toe-to-toe with Lukas Maertens in the 200-metre backstroke before being disqualified.

The Cumbrian came into the games off the back of two medals in Tokyo and looked destined to add to his collection.

Team GB and Olympics star Luke Greenbank was left devastated after being disqualified from the 200-metre backstroke having swam the fastest time in the heats.

The 26-year-old looked like he had safely booked his place in the semi-finals after beating German Lukas Maertens in the fourth heat on Wednesday morning.

Greenbank put in a strong performance in the water in Paris to win heat four with a time of 1.56.08min. However, the Cumbrian was immediately disqualified after exiting the pool, with the Brit left stunned by the decision.

At the Tokyo games, three years ago, the British star struck bronze in the same event as well as winning silver in the 4×100 m medley.

Greenbank was left disappointed when a video replay saw the Team GB star disqualified for being underwater beyond the 15-metre mark at the start.

He appeared to be looking up at the screen very quickly after winning the heat. When the result was confirmed, the swimmer was clearly upset and collapsed to his knees as he realised his Olympic dream at Paris 2024 was over due to the rule break.

The rules of Olympic swimming state that a swimmer must break the water and have part of them above the surface by the time they reach the 15-metre mark. This applies to both their initial dive into the pool and for each turn. The rule is in place for backstroke, butterfly and freestyle, but not breaststroke.

It's put in place to make the competition more equal. Swimmers who complete the full 15 metres underwater often produce faster start and overall times.

The incident came just hours after Team GB retained their Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay title in dominant fashion in Paris. They had a small lead going into the final leg but Duncan Scott's brilliance helped bring the gold medal home to win by a comfortable 1.35 seconds.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: Team GB's success at the 4x200m freestyle relay was their first gold medal in swimming at Paris 2024.

After both Adam Peaty and Matt Richards came close with silvers, the same quartet that won in Tokyo - Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Scott - came together to win in the cauldron of La Defense Arena.

Speaking after the heartbreaking disqualification, Greenbank said: "I don't know what to say, absolutely gutted. It's really annoying, I feel like I'm on good form."

One commentator on Discovery+ said: "I'm so devastated for him. That hand as it comes up is so far beyond the 15 [metre mark]."

Maertens of Germany - who was declared the winner - said: "Reaching the final, that's the biggest thing for me. I don't care how it goes tonight. If I don't make it, I don't care. I think I've already presented myself quite well."