Highlights Have you ever wondered why it's Team GB at the Olympics rather than Team UK?

Well, after one fan asked the question on Reddit, all was finally revealed behind the decision.

The official team name became shortened to Team GB back in 1999.

As with every Olympic Games, it is a learning experience for viewers who are being presented with sports and athletes that they may have never seen before, and making audience members fans for life.

With Simone Biles cementing herself as one of, if not the greatest gymnast of all time, Novak Djokovic becoming a "Golden Slam" champion, and Noah Lyles' crowning moment where others wanted him to fail, as he won gold by five-thousandths of a second, it has been an event that has seen so many stand-out moments.

Great Britain at the Olympics

For Great Britain, they find themselves with 12 gold medals so far, but a very valid question has been raised since the Paris Games got underway. Why exactly is it Team GB and not Team UK considering the fact that Northern Ireland are included?

Team GB's name is synonymous with so many legendary athletes, from Jessica Ennis-Hill, to Tom Daley. Great Britain also has Dame Laura Kenny, who finds herself as the most decorated female athlete for GB, but as mentioned, the team name is one that suggests that only athletes from England, Scotland, and Wales can feature in the team, but that isn't the case.

The Olympic team for Great Britain features many Northern Irish athletes. There are the likes of Hannah Scott, Phillip Doyle, and Rebecca Shorten, all who have won medals, but technically aren't categorised as being part of Great Britain, but a part of the United Kingdom.

It begs the question as to why exactly does Team GB contain athletes from Northern Ireland despite that not being a place politically associated with Great Britain. With users on Reddit too questioning this, the answer has been revealed in a Northern Irish forum, and it is an interesting insight.

Related 19 Most Dangerous Olympic Sports Based on Highest Injury Rates [Ranked] Injuries are common at the Olympics, especially in some events. In a new study, the most dangerous sports have been named and ranked.

Reddit users who are a part of the page called "r/NorthernIreland" asked why it is Team GB, when GB refers to the island, something that doesn't include Northern Ireland, and it turns out it is technically called the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team, but for marketing reasons, it was shortened to simply just Team GB back in 1999.

Although the legitimacy of a Reddit comment could be questioned, it turns out this is the true reasoning, with a 2016 article from the BBC mentioning that, since 1999, the British Olympic Association (BOA) decided to brand the team as Team GB, with BOA commenting on how they believe that Team GB and Team UK would both be misrepresentative of exactly who the BOA cover, as they include Isle of Man, Channel Islands, as well as the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

There is no official reasoning as to why they decided to go with GB over the UK, although since they were registered as GBR in the first Games in 1896, they believe GB represents their history best. This isn't something that people agree with, though, with Scottish journalist, Gerry Hassan, chiming in by saying that Team GB is "more inaccurate" than Team UK, albeit both being wrong.

A fascinating insight into the reasoning for something that would appear to have gone over many heads. It is yet to be seen if a name change could be in Team GB's future, in order to find a name that satisfies all parties.