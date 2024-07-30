Highlights Matt Richards missed out on a gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle by 0.02 seconds.

Despite the official timings, the 21-year-old believed he had touched the wall first.

Richards accepted the verdict, but called it "excruciatingly painful'.

Team GB swimmer Matt Richards took home a silver medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Monday evening. However, the 21-year-old believes he was wrongly denied a gold medal, insisting that he had touched the wall first - ahead of declared winner David Popovici of Romania.

After a slightly disappointing performance in his semi-final, Richards found himself in lane 1 for the final. That berth put the Worcester man at a disadvantage before even getting in the pool, as it meant he would have to swim a solo race away from other top contenders, while also dealing with waves coming from other lanes and water bouncing back from the pool wall.

Despite this, though, he still put in a monster performance and with ten metres to go he was the narrow leader of the race. According to the official timings, though, he was pipped right at the end by 0.02 seconds by 19-year-old Popovici. With his victory, Popovici became the first ever Romanian man to win gold in swimming.

The 200m freestyle was Richards’ first ever individual event at the Olympics so to walk away with a silver medal is incredibly impressive. With that said, the Brit admitted he was convinced he had touched the wall ahead of Popovici when speaking to BBC Sport.

Matt Richards Relives 'Excruiating' Finish to His First Olympic Final

Team GB youngster tried to hide his disappointment at having to settle for a silver medal

"I thought I had got it, it felt as if I had touched it first. The time says differently."

Richards showed maturity beyond his years as he reasoned: "It is not a sport that is up for debate, it is black and white. It wasn’t my best finish, I would be lying if I said it was fantastic. We move on, we get better and try to get it next time."

He was also asked how much of a difference it made being in lane 1. To that query, the silver-medal winner answered: "It’s not ideal as you can end up on the wrong side of it." In this case, "it" ended up being an Olympic gold medal.

BBC pundits were in agreement that it had looked as though Richards had done enough to claim the top prize. The gap between the top two was razor-thin. It's tough to say that the Brit was definitely robbed of the win, but it was desperately close.

Adrian Moorhouse said that the Team GB star "did everything he could have done" and Moorhouse’s colleague Steve Parry added that even the winner, Popovici “had a bemused look on his face” and that the race “was just bonkers”.

In his interview after the race, Richards took the positives as he outlined that he still has the 100m freestyle semi-final to compete in, as well as the 4x200m freestyle relay final. Richards will be accompanied by Duncan Scott for Team GB in that final.

Scott was very unlucky to miss out on a medal as he placed in 4th, just behind Luke Hobson of the USA by less than 0.2 seconds. He will be looking to add to his six Olympic gold medals in the relay, as he won four medals in Tokyo three years ago, with one of them being gold, having previously won two silvers at Rio 2016.