Few players have been as heavily scrutinized as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Fields’ future with the team, and the league, for that matter, is rather opaque.

This uncertainty has only grown since free agency began. Many of the teams that were rumored to be interested in Fields have made moves elsewhere.

From the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Russell Wilson to the Atlanta Falcons grabbing Kirk Cousins, what was already a small market for Bears general manager Ryan Poles to try and trade Fields has shrunk significantly since the seemingly optional legal tampering period opened on March 11.

High Price Point

Trading for Fields requires an investment that teams appear to be unwilling to make

The first obstacle in acquiring Fields is that it would require a team to give up assets, presumably draft capital, for the trade to go through. For a franchise quarterback, this would be of little concern, but for a player of Fields’ caliber, it’s a harder sell.

Fields is currently three years into his NFL career, giving him one more season on his rookie contract. His new team could theoretically pick up his fifth-year option, but that move would be far from a no-brainer, given Fields' play.

Justin Fields 2023 QB Ranks (Min. 100 Att.) Category Fields Rank Passing Yards 2,562 22nd Passing Touchdowns 16 20th Interceptions 9 T-22nd Completion Percentage 61.4 29th Passer Rating 86.3 22nd Rushing Yards 657 2nd

In short, the teams pursuing Fields aren’t viewing him as a long-term solution as much as a bridge guy. While there is the possibility Fields could play himself into another contract, it would be irresponsible for any team to assume that will be the case.

Draft capital is essential for team building, and coughing up early-round selections for someone who may not be with the team for more than a year is ill-advised. This explains why teams haven’t jumped at the opportunity to trade premier picks for Fields.

Unlike his free agent counterparts, Fields not only has to be worth his salary, but also the additional resources it takes to land him. This puts him at an inherent disadvantage, one Fields may not be good enough to overcome. There are enough concerns surrounding his game, and the added investment involved in getting him doesn’t help.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Justin Fields' 171.6 passing yards per game since 2022 are the lowest of all qualifying quarterbacks.

Teams typically want to invest as little as possible in their bridge quarterbacks, so if things go awry, they’re on the hook for minimal losses. Even if some teams believe Fields is a better quarterback than Russell Wilson, grabbing Wilson off the scrap heap for the veteran minimum is a far safer play.

Talented but Flawed

Fields has immense physical talent, but his game requires a specific scheme

Fields is a unique quarterback, one that requires a specific offense to succeed. He’s an elite athlete with the ability to churn out explosive runs and has the arm talent and deep accuracy to connect on long pass plays.

These strengths, however, are accompanied by myriad issues and flaws. Fields doesn’t feel pressure very well, has trouble getting rid of the ball in a timely fashion, and has erratic short and intermediate accuracy.

When Fields has been at his best in the NFL, he has been operating more like an athlete than a true quarterback. A run game that is centered around his legs and a pass game that moves the pocket and allows Fields to let it fly has been rewarding at times.

To maximize Fields’ talent, his team has to tailor the offense to his strengths and mask his weaknesses. Once again, this would hardly be a discussion for a categorically elite quarterback.

For someone like Fields, though, this is a lot of work for a player who has yet to be anything more than mediocre from a statistical standpoint. It’s wholly possible that some offensive coordinators would prefer less talented quarterbacks who are easier to construct an offense around.

A Matter of When, Not If

Bears are still poised to move Fields in the coming weeks

Barring an unforeseen change of events, Fields will be dealt at some point this offseason. The drama of keeping both Fields and their presumed No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, on the roster would create a media circus that wouldn’t be conducive to the team’s chemistry.

Unfortunately for Chicago, it has never had less leverage, which is why GIVEMESPORT argued in late February for the Bears to deal him as soon as they possibly could. The market for Fields is virtually nonexistent and with each free agency signing, the number of teams in need of his services shrinks.

There’s an increasingly likely scenario that Fields will be a backup or have to compete for a starting job in his new home. The Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New York Giants are all possibilities, but if any of them were seriously interested in Fields, a trade would’ve happened already.

The Justin Fields situation is one of the most fascinating dilemmas in the sport. He seems too good to be tossed to the side this early in his career, but the complexities of his game and acquisition make his next landing spot difficult to project.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.