But that wasn't always expected, as Jefferson was the fifth wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was never really considered as one of the top-three wide receivers in that draft class, but looking back, the majority of teams that passed on him definitely regret it.

Wide Receivers Drafted Ahead Of Justin Jefferson Player Draft Pick Team NFL Stats* Henry Ruggs 12th overall Las Vegas Raiders 50-921-4 Jerry Jeudy 15th overall Denver Broncos 211-3,053-11 CeeDee Lamb 17th overall Dallas Cowboys 395-5,145-32 Jalen Reagor 21st overall Philadelphia Eagles 79-937-4 Justin Jefferson 22nd overall Minnesota Vikings 392-5,899-30 *NFL Stats are displayed in Reception-Yards-TD format

Every team except the Dallas Cowboys will be kicking themselves for selecting another wide receiver instead of Jefferson. Henry Ruggs was sent to prison after a drunk-driving accident that killed a woman, leading to his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Jerry Jeudy was recently traded to the Browns after four disappointing seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The most realistic landing spot for Jefferson always felt like the Philadelphia Eagles, who were in desperate need of a wide receiver. Instead, they drafted Jalen Reagor, who lasted on the team for two seasons before he was traded away. Philadelphia selecting Reagor resulted in one of the most hilarious draft moments in NFL Draft history, as the Minnesota Vikings were in disbelief of the Eagles draft selection:

It's not extremely egregious that Jefferson was a late first-round draft pick, as he was projected by many to go in that spot. But it's definitely painful for many teams to look back at who they drafted, seeing that they passed on a future superstar wide receiver.

It worked out for Minnesota, who recently signed Jefferson to a massive contract extension, and, funny enough, the only two from that class to turn into stars, Jefferson and Lamb, are the two that will be featured on Netflix's Receiver series coming out in July.

Overshadowed By Ja'Marr Chase At LSU

Jefferson was toften overshadowed by Chase's superstar potential in the following draft

Jefferson was fantastic in his final season at LSU, but Ja'Marr Chase was just a tad bit better. Chase was the more explosive wide receiver of the two, and he could match up against any cornerback, averaging an insane 21.2 yards-per-reception and a whopping 20 TDs. Jefferson wasn't nearly as explosive, but he still finished the 2019 season with 111 receptions, 1,540 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns.

Jefferson vs. Chase at LSU in 2019 Category Jefferson Chase Receptions 111 84 Yards 1,540 1,780 TDs 18 20

Some draft analysts actually included the absurd amount of talent on the LSU offense as a knock on Jefferson, specifically Bleacher Report. It was unfair to assume that Jefferson was primarily successful due to the surrounding talent, especially with how productive he was in his last season at LSU.

Rather than assuming one wide receiver was lifting another, the reality was that Joe Burrow had two future superstars in the offense, making it impossible for opposing defenses to slow down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards by a wide receiver in his first four seasons in NFL history, with 5,899.

Maybe the true downfall of Jefferson playing alongside Chase is that he couldn't showcase his full ability. They had another star wide receiver playing opposite of him that often claimed most of the secondary's attention, which meant it was tough to gauge how he would operate as a true WR1 in the pros.

While Chase was a much more efficient college player, the gap is much smaller in the pros, and in fact, Jefferson probably has a larger advantage over Chase based in terms of their NFL numbers than Chase did back at LSU.

Weaknesses In His College Tape

Jefferson was criticized for struggles in press coverage and with route-running

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him as a draft prospect to Greg Jennings, citing him as a "quarterback's best friend". Some of the biggest criticisms of Jefferson's game were his lack of outside reps as a receiver, along with the need for some refinement with regards to his route running ability. Zierlein wrote in depth about Jefferson's weaknesses as a draft prospect in 2020:

Spread scheme threw field wide open for him. Needs more attention to detail with his routes. Too complacent to beat coverage with athletic ability. Unable to run away and separate from tight man. Size and strength across from him impede production. Will take time adjusting to press looks as a pro. Limited one-on-one prowess to win 50/50 throws. Separation talent just average outside.

Matt Miller wrote about Jefferson's ability to create space on his own and his lack of experience in press coverage on Bleacher Report. Though these are just two reports, many of the criticisms were similar across the NFL pundit world. Some of the criticisms are fair, though, as Jefferson only ran eight routes outside the numbers in 2019, whereas he ran 518 routes in the slot.

Many of the criticisms likely came due to a lack of special traits compared to other first round picks. Ruggs had 4.27 speed, while also being a consistent producer at Alabama. Jeudy was an elite route runner, whereas CeeDee Lamb was elite after the catch, leaving no surprise as to why he's expecting a massive contract extension in the near future.

Despite all of that, Lamb is the only wide receiver from that draft class that can even attempt to match up with Jefferson, and ironically, he too fell in the draft despite being viewed as the top receiver of that draft class. Unsurprisingly, in the midst of the COVID pandemic during the 2020 Draft, NFL general managers overthought the wide receiver position immensely.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.