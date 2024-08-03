Highlights The USA gymnastics team have achieved incredible success with 7 medals so far at Paris 2024 Olympics, led by Simone Biles' 3 golds.

Beacon the therapy dog, known as the 'Goodest Boy,' played a key role in supporting the athletes during the Olympic trials.

Beacon helped gymnasts cope with the stress of elite competition, showcasing the positive impact of therapy dogs on mental health.

It has been another incredible Olympic Games for Simone Biles and Team USA's gymnastics team as they have walked away with a staggering seven medals in the field. Biles' gold in the women's vault on Saturday was her third at Paris 2024 alone, taking her total to seven golds, one silver and two bronzes in her entire career.

Victory in the women's all-round events and third place finishes for Jade Carey in the vault, Stephen Nedoroscik in the pommel horse, plus Sunisa Lee's and the men's all-round helped establish America as one of the most dominant nations in the discipline. While their fantastic athletes and coaches will take most of the credit, an unsung 'good boy' also played his part in the athlete's success.

Beacon the Therapy Dog Volunteers at Olympic Tryouts

Ahead of this summer's games, the help of a furry friend was enlisted to offer emotional support to the gymnasts during their Olympic qualifiers. Beacon the golden retriever was a big hit among all the stars, including Biles, as he could be seen wondering around the Target Center in Minneapolis as athletes prepared to get ready for their events.

During this, Beacon was given a special staff accreditation which simply read 'Beacon Callahan Molnor. Goodest boy.' Speaking with ESPN, the retriever's handler, Tracey Callahan Molnor, explained how the dog helps the athletes celebrate with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows that comes with elite level sport:

"I think we did important work. It was a rough night for some of the gymnasts, and I think Beacon helped celebrate the good stuff and be there and give support for the challenges. He picks up on the stress and will pull to that person immediately. "They [therapy dogs] absorb the stress of the people they're relieving the stress off of. So even though he might be lying still for two hours, he's wiped out afterwards."

Beacon was introduced as part of the USAG's mental health program to help better care for professional athletes. The reason was based on scientific evidence that petting a dog can reduce blood pressure and anxiety, help increase serotonin and dopamine and lower cortisol levels.

Gymnasts Reaction to Beacon

The fluffy friend has been a firm favourite with the athletes

It is fair to say that Beacon's presence around the team has gone down well with the gymnasts, as can be seen via their posts on social media. Following the first day of the trials, Sunisa Lee, who would go on to win two medals in Paris, posted an image of herself with the retriever on Instagram saying 'Thank god for Beacon.'

Furthermore, Jocelyn Roberson told the New York Times of her admiration for the therapy animal, stating: