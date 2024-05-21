Highlights The Boston Celtics had a remarkable season with the best record in the league, securing home court advantage through the playoffs.

The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals by defeating both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

To defeat the Pacers, the Celtics will need to maintain hot three-point shooting, limit Haliburton's impact, and rely on their strong defense.

Surprising absolutely no basketball fan, the Boston Celtics have reached their third straight Eastern Conference Finals. This year’s iteration of the team became the definition of basketball excellence, cruising to not only the best record in the Eastern Conference but the best record in the entire league.

The Celtics were the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason, doing so far before any other team. And now, following consecutive series wins in five, the Celtics were the first team to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals.

On the other side of the court, the Indiana Pacers won their series in seven to emerge as the Celtics’ opponent in the Conference Finals. The Celtics are the heavy favorite, and although anything can happen in a seven-game series, here is why the Boston Celtics will overcome them and advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Road to the Conference Finals

How the Celtics got here

No NBA season is an easy road, but this year’s Celtics made it look easy. Their 2023-24 season saw much more winning than it did losing — emphasis on much more — cruising to a record of 64-18.

That mark was seven games higher than any other team in the NBA (the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder finished with 57) and 14 games higher than the next Eastern team, the New York Knicks, who finished with a record of 50-32.

Their impressive record that stood out above all allowed the Celtics to lock down the number one seed in the entire NBA playoffs, securing home court for every series. They were the first team to lock down a playoff spot, as mentioned, and were able to sit back and wait for their first opponent to emerge.

In the Play-In Tournament, the Miami Heat ended up defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, granting them the right to face the Celtics in the first round. The Celtics pounded them, getting revenge on last year’s Eastern Conference Finals which saw the Heat defeat Boston in seven.

Granted, the Heat were without Jimmy Butler, who suffered an injury in the Play-In Game. But the reality is that the Celtics were heavy favorites anyway, and defeated Miami in five to advance to the Conference Semifinals.

In the Conference Semifinals, the Celtics took the same approach towards the Cleveland Cavaliers as they did the Heat: setback threes. The Cavaliers were also not blessed by luck in the series as they lacked their best defender, Jarrett Allen, for the entire series, and their lead scorer and superstar Donovan Mitchell missed the final two games with a calf injury.

Boston took advantage of Cleveland’s woes as they did with the Heat, and defeated them in five to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals. Once again, as they were finished first, they sat back and waited for their opponent to emerge.

After the Pacers defeated the Knicks in seven, it became apparent that the Pacers would be the Celtics’ final opponent before the NBA Finals could be reached.

Road to the NBA Finals

How the Celtics can defeat the Pacers

The Celtics won their season series against the Pacers 3-2, but that can hardly be judged as the Pacers had not traded for Pascal Siakam yet in any of those games. These two teams are in the now.

However, if there is one factor that can be taken away from that series, it is the reliance of three-point shooting for both teams. Both the Celtics and Pacers are notorious three-point shooting teams, with the Celtics relying heavily on the setback three, which is their primary offensive gameplan.

In the regular season series, the winning team made an average of 18.2 three-pointers while shooting 47 percent. The losing team, meanwhile, averaged only 10.8 three-pointers while shooting 28 percent. The primary key for the Celtics to win this series will be to keep their hot shooting going, particularly in the three-point department, and not go cold as they’ve demonstrated at certain times.

The Celtics will also have to limit Tyrese Haliburton if they wish to slow down the Pacers’ elite offense. In three of the five matchups this season, Boston’s All-Defensive guards of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White held Haliburton to just 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on average.

In those games, Haliburton also shot only 34.2 percent from the field and just 23.5 from the three point range. He also averaged 2.3 turnovers.

Tyrese Haliburton – 2023-24 Stats vs. BOS PTS 12.3 AST 3.7 TOV 2.3 FG% 34.2 3PT% 23.5

Those numbers are a far cry from his average of 20.1 points per game in the rest of the season and 18.8 points per game this postseason. Holiday and White have proven that they can contain even the greatest shooters, and they will have to do the same for Haliburton in this series.

Finally, the Celtics are not compromised in any fashion except for the absence of Kristaps Porziņģis, and they have played well in his absence. Boston has been there and done that, with plenty of playoff experience. This is the Pacers’ first taste of that, and getting past the Celtics will be a tall order.

If one more reason in favor of the Celtics is needed, the Pacers’ main gameplan is their offense, and the Celtics’ offense has been even better. Out of all the teams remaining in the playoffs, Indiana has the worst defense, while Boston has the best. All of the aforementioned factors are why the Boston Celtics will reach the 2024 NBA Finals.