The early rounds of the competition are split into north and south sections to reduce travel and fixture congestion.

13 Premier League clubs enter the League Cup in the second round, with the over seven clubs competing in Europe entering in the third round.

The League Cup, known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, has been criticised for causing unnecessary fixture congestion in recent years. Liverpool won the competition last year, beating Chelsea in the final 1-0 thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header in extra-time. This was their 10th title in the League Cup, more than any other club. Arne Slot will be hopeful that they can defend the trophy during the 2024/25 campaign.

The format of the competition has significantly changed in the past few seasons. This includes extra-time being scrapped, meaning games go straight to penalties - a change that was made in the 2018/19 campaign. Also, the first two rounds are now regionalised into north and south sections. Here is a complete guide to the League Cup format, with the Premier League teams set to enter the competition in August.

Regionalised Sections in the Carabao Cup Explained

Starting from the 2006/07 season, the first round of the League Cup was divided into North and South sections. As well as this, teams were paired based on seedings that were calculated on a club's performance in the previous season. Up until the 2017/18 campaign, the second round onwards was not regionalised, and teams from across the country could be drawn against each other. From 2017 onwards, the first two rounds have been split into north and south sections.

The main reason for the regionalised sections in the early part of the competition is to reduce travel time for away teams and lessen the impact of fixture congestion. Given the number of games elite clubs and EFL clubs are forced to play, making the draw simpler in the first two rounds was seen as common sense. Changes like this are also much more likely to happen in this competition, as it is widely seen as the third-biggest domestic honour in the country at the moment, behind the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Last Five Carabao Cup Finals Season Match Venue 2023/24 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Wembley Stadium 2022/23 Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United Wembley Stadium 2021/22 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (Liverpool win 11-10 on pens) Wembley Stadium 2020/21 Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium 2019/20 Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa Wembley Stadium

When Do Premier League Clubs Enter The Competition

The teams that finished 18th and 19th in the 2023/24 Premier League (Luton Town and Burnley), along with the 13 top flight clubs not in European competitions. Newcastle United narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League last season, despite finishing seventh. This means that they entered this year's edition of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage.

From the third round onwards, the seven Premier League clubs involved in European competitions enter the Carabao Cup. This includes defending champions Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Before the 1996/97 campaign, every team was involved in the second round, but since 1996, the format has changed to give byes to top flight clubs playing in Europe.

Extra-Time and Penalties

In the early stages of the competition, ties were replayed if the game was level at full-time. This included the final, which was two-legged from 1961 to 1966. Up until 2001, the first and second rounds were also two-legged. Semi-finals have been played over two matches throughout the competition's history, though, which remains the case. They are played at the home grounds of the competing teams, with the away goals rule applied after extra-time instead of full-time. If the two clubs still can't be separated after 180 minutes, the game is decided by a penalty shootout.

Extra-time was scrapped from all rounds, excluding the final in the 2018/19 season. This means that if ties are level after 90 minutes, matches are decided by a penalty shootout. Like the change to regionalised sections in the early stages of the competition, this was introduced to remove the possibility of an extra 30 minutes when teams have an already hectic schedule. Extra-time has been needed in the final in recent years, though, with Liverpool overcoming Chelsea in additional time in 2022 and 2024.

Clubs With Most League Cup Titles Club Wins Years Won Liverpool 10 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022, 2024 Manchester City 8 1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Manchester United 6 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2023 Chelsea 5 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015 Aston Villa 5 1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996

