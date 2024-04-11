Highlights Augusta National Golf Club enforces a strict cell phone ban to avoid distractions.

There's a very good reason why Augusta National Golf Club enforces a blanket ban on cell phones at The Masters — and it looks like it's not changing anytime soon.

As one of golf's majors, The Masters is one of the sport's most illustrious tournaments, with each year's winners presented with a green jacket by the previous champion.

With six title wins, Jack Nicklaus stands alone as the winningest champ at The Masters, followed by fellow legends Tiger Woods (five), Arnold Palmer (four), Nick Faldo (three), and Phil Mickelson (three).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Augusta National course is a par 72 and the record is 63 (nine under par) which is shared by two athletes — Nick Price in 1986 and Greg Norman in 1996.

Augusta National Golf Club is renowned for its lush grass, imported pine needles, impeccable features, colorful flowers, triple arch bridge, and, of course, its extraordinarily-fast greens.

But for visitors, players, and fans alike there are strict rules to follow — one of which is no phones.

The Masters stands alone with unique rules

'That's the way we have chosen to deal with it'

"It's a distraction," Billy Payne, a former chairman at Augusta, said once in 2017, according to Business Insider.

There are payphones for patrons to use if they need to contact the outside world. And if people want photos, they are still free to use cameras.

The ban is strictly a cell phone one.

Elaborating, Payne said:

"I just don't think it is appropriate. The noise is an irritation to not only the players, the dialing, the conversation; it's a distraction. And that's the way we have chosen to deal with it."

Golf is a sport steeped in tradition and though chairmans come and go at Augusta, with Fred Ridley succeeding Payne, the phone ban is one that is likely to stand the test of time.

To Reuters in 2019, Ridley said it is something visitors embrace rather than complain about.

"I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy," Ridley said. "I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf, as well, at allowing cell phones.

"I don't believe that's a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever … I think we got that right."

There are other quirks at Augusta, too

No flags. No weapons

While cameras are only allowed during practice rounds, and not during competition rounds, things like signs, flags, and weapons are not permitted on any day during The Masters week, per the tournament's official website.

You're also not permitted to bring your own alcohol to the venue but fear not, booze is actually pretty cheap once you're inside as the concession stand — and its price point — has become a legend in its own right.

An egg salad sandwich, for example, would only set you back $1.50, while a domestic beer costs $5.00.

Personally, at those prices, I'd devour a substantial number of a dangerous number of pork bar-b-que sandwiches, fresh brewed coffees, and cookies.

​​​​​​The Masters began Thursday, April 11, with a field of 106 amateurs and pros vying to make the cut (when half the field is eliminated at the half-way point after two rounds/days).

The tournament, which ESPN and CBS are broadcasting, concludes Sunday.

