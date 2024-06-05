Highlights The Boston Celtics dominated the regular season, earning the number one seed and reaching the NBA Finals

The Celtics road to the championship was marked by decisive wins against teams like the Cavaliers and Pacers.

Boston possesses the tools to counter Dallas' star players, and their path to the Finals proves they are the favorite to win.

The entire roller coaster that is the NBA season leads up to one moment: the NBA Finals. That moment has come as the 2024 NBA Finals are set to kick off between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. The other twenty-eight teams are left on the outside looking in.

This first-time matchup pins together two even-strength teams, both similar in nature and construction. But as the order of natural law pertains, only one of them can take home the prestige that is the NBA Championship.

Only one of either the Celtics or Mavericks will be the last team standing, possessing the ability to lift the trophy and banner at the end of the postseason. Although the series is expected to be even for the most part, Boston is the favorite to win the title. Here is why the Celtics will finish their mission and win the 2024 NBA Finals.

Road to the Finals

How the Celtics got here

It goes without saying that the journey to the NBA Finals is not easy for any team, but the 2023-24 Celtics sure made it look so. They cruised to a record of 64-18, a mark that was seven games higher than any other team in the NBA (the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder finished with 57) and 14 games higher than the next Eastern team, the New York Knicks, who finished 50-32.

Their impressive record that stood out above all allowed the Celtics to lock down the number one seed in the entire NBA Playoffs, securing home court for every series. They were the first team to lock down a playoff spot, and were able to sit back and wait for their first opponent to emerge.

The Celtics pounded the Miami Heat in the first round, getting revenge on last year’s Eastern Conference Finals which saw the Heat defeat Boston in seven. Granted, the Heat were without Jimmy Butler, who suffered an injury in the Play-In Game, but the reality is that the Celtics were heavy favorites anyway, and defeated Miami in five to advance to the Conference Semifinals.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 Stat Comparison Category Regular Season Playoffs PTS 120.6 111.4 OPP PTS 109.2 101.3 ORTG 122.2 119.6 DRTG 110.6 108.7

In the Conference Semifinals, the Celtics took the same approach towards the Cleveland Cavaliers as they did the Heat: setback threes. The Cavaliers were also not blessed by luck in the series as they lacked their best defender, Jarrett Allen, for the entire series, and their lead scorer and superstar Donovan Mitchell missed the final two games with a calf injury.

Boston took advantage of Cleveland’s woes as they did with the Heat, and defeated them in five to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals. They then did the exact same for the Indiana Pacers, whom they faced in the Conference Finals, as they lacked Tyrese Haliburton for the final two games of the series.

Despite most of the games in that series being close, the series was overall much more lopsided. Boston ended the Pacers’ season in a sweep, taking all four games including both at home and on the road, to advance to their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

Road to the Championship

How the Celtics can defeat the Mavericks

The Celtics are facing a relatively unfamiliar opponent in the Mavericks. They only faced each other twice in the regular season, in which Boston won both games. The first game was played in Dallas on January 22, and the Celtics won that game by a score of 119-110. The second game was played in Boston on March 1, and the Celtics blew the Mavericks out by a score of 138-110.

That, however, was a while back, before the Mavericks hit their stride. They, of course, were always a contender, but they have elevated their game to another level in these playoffs. But head-to-head record should not be merely overlooked, and the Celtics were clearly the better team in the small sample size.

All the Celtics have done so far, from the beginning of the season to the present moment, is win. That is thanks to both the solid nature of their roster and the fact that they have not had to deal with the injury bug, aside from Kristaps Porziņģis.

Porziņģis, however, will most likely be returning for this series, giving Boston a huge advantage over a Mavericks team where advantages are sorely needed. He was sidelined for most of the playoffs due to a calf injury, but if he returns to his previous form, the Celtics will be able to spread the Mavericks out.

The Mavericks possess a deadly one-two in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving that many teams simply cannot counter, but one team that can counter them is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics possess a one-two punch of their own in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are averaging the same amount of points combined to Dallas’ duo (51.8 points versus 51 points) in these playoffs.

NBA Finals Superstar Duo Comparison (Combined Playoff Averages) Category Dončić-Irving Tatum-Brown PTS 25.8 25.5 AST 7.0 4.2 FG% 46.1 49.1 3PT% 38.2 32.9

The key to the Celtics’ winning the title will be their ability to continue what they have been doing all season and playoffs. The case can be made that the Celtics’ path to the Finals has been “easy” thanks to the injured teams they had to face, but it can also be argued that the Celtics made those series look easy thanks to their sheer skill.

But what is undeniable is that the Mavericks will be the Celtics’ toughest test yet. There is no stopping the Mavericks, only slowing them down, but if any team is equipped to do that, it can and will be the Celtics. They have been the championship favorites all season, and losing now would be nothing short of a failure.