Highlights Multiple teams are set up to win their first Super Bowl, but the Cincinnati Bengals lead the pack.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins give the Bengals an offensive prowess that allows them to compete with any team.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anaruno is a perfect fit in Cincinnati, getting the most out of defense with few household names.

Twelve NFL teams have failed to win a Super Bowl throughout their franchise's history. Despite three appearances, the Cincinnati Bengals fall on the list of teams without a Super Bowl victory. Most recently, Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Of the twelve teams without a Lombardi trophy, the Bengals have the best chance to win their first Super Bowl. The Bills, Lions, and Texans are other contenders, but the Bengals check all the boxes of a team that can end their drought.

Cincinnati features elite quarterback play, quality offensive weapons, and a defensive coordinator who can lead a quality defense. These features will allow the Bengals to win a Super Bowl in the near future, potentially as early as 2024.

Elite Quarterback and Complementary Weapons

Joe Burrow is one of the league's best quarterbacks and throws to a phenomenal duo of receivers

In the modern NFL, it is almost impossible to win a Super Bowl without a top-tier quarterback. Only one team has overcome the lack of elite quarterback play in the last decade.

Super Bowl Winning Quarterbacks Year Team Quarterback 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 2021 Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 2018 New England Patriots Tom Brady 2017 Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles 2016 New England Patriots Tom Brady 2015 Denver Broncos Peyton Manning 2014 New England Patriots Tom Brady

Nick Foles had one of the greatest playoff runs of all time as a backup quarterback. Outside of Foles, this list is littered with Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

At this point in his career, Joe Burrow is a clear step down from the tier of quarterbacks consisting of Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. But at his best, Burrow is capable of contending with Mahomes and any quarterback in the NFL in 2024.

Burrow has demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level over the last three seasons, leading the Bengals to three victories over the Chiefs in four matchups. The crowning moment of the Burrow-Mahomes saga was in the 2021 AFC Championship, where the Bengals prevailed, leading to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s.

The issue with Burrow throughout his career has been health. In two seasons when he has been healthy down the stretch, the Bengals have appeared in the AFC Championship. Burrow is rehabbing a wrist injury this offseason but has been fully cleared for participation during training camp.

Burrow wouldn't succeed without dominant pass catchers. The Bengals' weapons arsenal is highlighted by a wide receiver tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Ja'Marr Chase has averaged 82.6 receiving yards per game. This ranks sixth among receivers in this time frame.

There has been some drama surrounding the contracts of both Chase and Higgins. But at the end of the day, both will suit up for the Bengals in 2024, and Chase will likely be around for the foreseeable future.

With a quarterback who can compete with the best of the best and weapons that complement his play, the Bengals have an offense that is Super Bowl caliber.

A Perfect Fit at Defensive Coordinator

The Bengals' greatest defensive asset wears a headset, not a helmet

Bengals' defensive coordinator Lou Ananrumo perfectly suits what the Bengals need on defense. His "bend don't break" approach has allowed the Bengals to consistently be among the league's best at forcing turnovers, third down defense, and red zone defense during his tenure.

Last season was by far the worst during Anarumo's time in Cincinnati. The Bengals allowed a league-worst 6.1 yards per play. This was also Anarumo's first time dealing with a significant turnover with his defensive personnel. Cincinnati suffered from losing their veteran tandem of safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. Struggles with a young secondary made it difficult for the defense to succeed.

Cincinnati addressed the secondary this offseason, bringing back Bell and adding Geno Stone, who finished 2023 with seven interceptions. Veterans on the defense's back end should provide stability while allowing Anarumo to develop the younger pieces of the defense.

Ananrumo has consistently proven to be one of the best situational defensive coaches in the league. His greatest strength is his ability to adjust his defensive philosophy and prepare his players to flourish in various defensive schemes. Cincinnati's former defensive tackle DJ Reader echoed a similar sentiment when asked about Anarumo's strengths as a coach (via Sports Illustrated):

"Listening to his players and the adjustments Lou makes. He lets his coaches coach his players, hears them out and concepts that don’t work, he throws them out. Things that work, he makes sure he does them well. He clearly explains his rules so you always know what he wants you to do. It’s just about doing it. In the face of fire, he just stays super calm. He probably makes the best halftime adjustments in the league.”

In Cincinnati's recent playoff runs, Anarumo has made both Mahomes and Josh Allen look like nothing more than league-average quarterbacks. In the aforementioned AFC Championship victory over the Chiefs, Cincinnati held Mahomes and the Chiefs to just three points in the second half.

Anarumo has consistently drawn the best out of players who were deemed to be replaceable by other franchises. Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton all had their best seasons after joining the Bengals in free agency.

Expect more of the same in 2024. A group of largely overlooked players will be put in a position to thrive thanks to a defensive coordinator who makes the most out of the talent on his roster.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.