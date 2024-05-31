Highlights Isaac Okoro is essential to the Cavaliers' defense, improving key defensive stats like opponent FG% and 3P%.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of decisions ahead of them this offseason. While the extension of Donovan Mitchell and the statuses of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will no doubt dominate the headlines, there is one signing that looks to be vital to carrying Cleveland’s success of the past few seasons over into their new coach’s tenure.

Isaac Okoro will be a restricted free agent this off-season, meaning other teams will have the opportunity to make him contract offers. If another team does take interest and offers Okoro a contract, is it even worth it for Cleveland to match it?

Here’s a look at why the Cavaliers need to re-sign Okoro this off-season.

Okoro is the Backbone of Cleveland’s Defense

In his time as a Cavalier, Okoro has become one of the most essential facets of their defense

Okoro was drafted fifth overall by the Cavaliers in the 2020 draft, and was propped up as "the next Kawhi Leonard" because of his defensive prowess. He may not be quite as talented defensively as Leonard, but he is certainly one of the league’s best point of attack defenders and has had a massive impact on Cleveland’s ability to shut down their opponents.

Isaac Okoro - Defensive Impact in 2023-24 Situation DRTG OPP FG% OPP 3P% BPG With Okoro 112.8 46.1 35.9 4.7 Without Okoro 118.4 47.5 43.2 4.5

Although the Cavaliers post more blocks with a slightly lower opponent field goal percentage, Okoro’s real impact shows at the perimeter. His defense brings down the opponents’ three-point percentage by almost 10, and also significantly lowers the Cavaliers defensive rating.

An even bigger tribute to Okoro’s ability to spark this team’s defense, almost every single Cavalier posted a lower defensive rating this season when playing with Okoro. And the only player who didn’t (Dean Wade), has a valid reason to have played better defense without Okoro.

Isaac Okoro - Defensive Impact Individually Player DRTG With Okoro DRTG Without Okoro Garland 116.9 120.4 Mitchell 109.6 118.9 Mobley 107.8 115.5 Allen 110.3 119.1 Strus 114.2 117.9 Wade 110.0 107.7 Niang 114.9 119.5 Merrill 116.3 128.8 Morris Sr 122.3 125.5

Wade, although not to the same extent as Okoro, has been an excellent defender for the Cavaliers. When Okoro is out of the game, Wade (despite not seeing a drastic change in his average minutes played) becomes more vital to holding their defense in his stead. While on the surface, this stat does imply that Wade’s defense is better without Okoro in the game, it was only eight games, and is more of a testament to how good Wade is defensively.

Another impressive wrinkle in this defensive breakdown is that he was able to improve Marcus Morris Sr’s defense despite Morris Sr joining the team extremely late in the season. He played 12 games with Okoro, and four games without.

Okoro Has Become a Quality Shooter

When Okoro entered the league, he wasn’t known for his scoring ability. Despite the Cavaliers taking a chance to let his game flourish, he proved to be not quite polished enough to contribute effectively on the offensive front.

Isaac Okoro - Season Averages Season PPG RPG APG TOV 2020-21 9.6 3.1 1.9 1.3 2021-22 8.8 3.0 1.8 0.9 2022-23 6.4 2.5 1.1 0.6 2023-24 9.4 3.0 1.9 0.8

Although his scoring hasn’t improved much in terms of volume in his time as a Cavalier, he has remained consistent while managing to limit his turnovers to fewer than one per game. And while he may have already shown who he is in terms of scoring volume, he’s been able to add a three-point shot and has become a much more efficient scorer.

Isaac Okoro - Scoring Growth Season PPG FGA FG% 3PA 3P% 2020-21 9.6 8.3 42.0 3.2 29.0 2021-22 8.8 6.4 48.0 2.3 35.0 2022-23 6.4 4.7 49.4 2.3 36.3 2023-24 9.4 7.0 49.0 3.1 39.1

He’s shooting more accurately than he ever has from deep (a difference of over 10 compared to his rookie season) on the second most attempts of his career, while also raising his overall field goal percentage by eight. In fact, he was tied for the second-highest three point percentage on the team this season.

Cavaliers - 2023-24 Shooting Percentages Player 3P% FG% PPG Merrill 40.4 40.2 8.0 Wade 39.1 41.4 5.4 Okoro 39.1 49.0 9.4 Niang 37.6 44.9 9.4 Garland 37.1 44.6 18 Mitchell 36.8 46.2 26.6

And while the difference between him and Sam Merrill from deep was less than two percentage points, he averaged more points per game and had a higher field goal percentage than both Merrill and Wade.

Playing Okoro Leads to Wins for Cleveland

Okoro’s play and consistency results in winning basketball more often than not for the Cavaliers

While Okoro may not be the flashiest player, he has a massive impact on Cleveland’s ability to win. Between his consistent output and court presence, he helped the Cavaliers win 41 games this season, while losing 28. Without Okoro this season, the Cavaliers won seven games, and lost six.

Isaac Okoro - Career Consistency Season GP MPG 2020-21 67 32.4 2021-22 67 29.6 2022-23 76 21.7 2023-24 69 27.3

His role has been tweaked throughout the seasons, but he’s yet to play less than 67 games in a season. Okoro wants to be on the court as much as possible, plain and simple.

Unless another team sees enough potential in him to offer a franchise-cornerstone level contract, which is extremely unlikely, the Cavaliers should be able to match any offer Okoro receives without impeding upon their ability to extend Mitchell. When looking at his proven availability and consistency, compared with his impact on Cleveland’s defense and overall ability to win, the Cavaliers should make re-signing Okoro a top priority this offseason.