As the 2023-24 NBA season quickly progresses, the Los Angeles Clippers seem to be on the verge of something special. With the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in peak form and health and James Harden adapting nicely to his role as primary playmaker, the Clippers have defined themselves as the best team operating out of L.A. and a fierce contender for their first NBA title.

Everything is finally clicking for the Clippers and their best chance at winning it all is right in front of them.

Stars finally building chemistry together

Top 10 in PPG (118.0), FG% (49.6), 3PT% (40.1)

Since teaming up together, George and Leonard have played a total of just 148 games out of a possible 334. The Clippers have had horrible injury luck when it comes to their star duo, but their availability has been substantially better this season, playing 36 out of 42 games together.

After trading for Harden in November, the newfound trio started quite slowly. Since the start of December, they have a record of 20-4. Since the trade, the Clippers are 25-12 in games in which Harden has played.

Many knew that the duo of Leonard and George would work, but adding a player who forced his way out of two teams could've caused problems. In fact, it did quite the opposite once the trio settled in.

Los Angeles Clippers – Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Rebounds Assists FG % October 120.5 43.3 26.3 51.6 November 110.8 45.1 24.1 45.5 December 121.6 43.1 26.5 44.5 January 122.1 40.0 27.6 52.6

As the months pass, it becomes clearer that the Clippers are functioning better and better as a cohesive unit. Harden has settled into his role as primary playmaker nicely, understanding that his scoring would take a backseat to George and Kawhi. The two forwards, however, have been excellent on both ends of the floor, showing that the trio's ceiling is still very high.

Clippers have a very deep team

Six players convert over 40% of their threes

In addition to the superstar players, the Clippers are among the deepest teams. Players like Terrance Mann, Norman Powell, and Russell Westbrook have carved out solid careers being high-motor hustlers. Together, the Clippers' bench averages the 13th most points in the league (35.7), second in field goal percentage (48.4), and fourth in three-point percentage (38.8).

They can thank the aforementioned players for keeping the team alive and competitive whenever their stars hit the bench or miss some time. Westbrook may not be anything close to a lethal three-point shot, but his knack for finding teammates wide-open is still prevalent and is best used when he has shooters surrounding him.

Los Angeles Clippers – Rotation Player Stats Players Points 3PT % +/- Norman Powell 13.5 45.3 +176 Amir Coffey 4.6 43.8 -4 Terrence Mann 7.6 30.4 71 Daniel Theis 6.5 41.9 32

Given their depth, the Clippers have the ability to deploy multiple lineups to get the best matchups at any point during a game. If they want a more athletic lineup, they can add Mann into the mix. If they want sharpshooting, Powell is their man.

They can even go smaller and deploy Daniel Theis at the five spot if they want to be quicker and faster. The Clippers have flexibility in their lineups and that's something that can go a long way in the playoffs when it's time to get creative.

Veteran experience all around

Leonard and Tyronn Lue have proven they can win

It certainly takes a strong team to win it all in the NBA, but sometimes winning experience can be the difference maker.

The Clippers boast a few people, both players and staff members, who have won before. Head coach Tyronn Lue won an NBA title in 2016, his first year as a head coach, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Leonard has two championships with two teams.

To refresh memories, Leonard was a pillar in the San Antonio Spurs' 2014 title and led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever title in 2019. Also, Powell was a key part of the Raptors squad that year.

Kawhi Leonard & Norman Powell – 2019 Playoffs Stats Categories Leonard Powell Points 30.5 6.5 Rebounds 9.1 2.0 Assists 3.9 2.2 FG % 49.0 44.4 3PT% 37.9 38.7

As far as the coaches go, assistant head coach Dan Craig has NBA championships under his belt, and Larry Drew was part of Lue's staff in 2016. If the Clippers are relying on veteran experience to help them get over the hump, they're the best equipped they've ever been.

The rest of the team hasn't quite reached those heights, but players like Harden and George have made conference finals appearances.

Between the Clippers' deep roster, smart coaching, and veteran experience, this might be the clearest path to victory the team has had since its inception.