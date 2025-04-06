One of British boxing's most promising heavyweights, David Adeleye, posted yet another knockout win on the 5th of April but it was not without controversy.

Heading into Saturday's showdown, Adeleye had a thunderous record of 12 knockouts from 13 wins with only one defeat. That loss, a seventh-round knockout at a prestigious event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 28th of October in 2023, to British rival Fabio Wardley, saw him rebound sharply with aplomb as he scored a first-round finish over Solomon Dacres at Wembley Arena on the 7th of December, last year.

He returned to action once again this weekend and, though, his official record has improved, experts believe the victory over Jeamie Tshikeva should be ruled a No Contest due to a calamitous refereering error from Ron Kearney, who was the third man in the ring.

David Adeleye's professional boxing record (as of 05/04/25) 15 fights 14 wins 1 loss By knockout 13 1 By decision 1 0

David Adeleye Scores Another Knockout Win

This one, though, was not without controversy. Here's why