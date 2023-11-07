Highlights Despite their impressive victories against weaker opponents, the Dallas Cowboys struggle against stronger teams due to a depleted secondary and a less productive offense.

In wins, the Cowboys' defense remains a top five unit, while their offense thrives against tired defenses, resulting in large margins.

The Cowboys' red zone performance has been a major concern, ranking 29th in touchdown percentage and hindering their chances of making a Super Bowl run.

After nearly every game this season, fans of the Dallas Cowboys feel like world beaters or hot garbage. Before their spirited loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, America’s team owned a 24.2-point average margin in wins and a 22-point average margin in losses, not to mention they’d only seen a single lead change all year before Philly.

One Sunday, they’re dealing out devastating losses to the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Rams. The next, they’re getting trounced by the San Francisco 49ers or giving the Arizona Cardinals their sole victory of the season. Here’s why the Dallas Cowboys are the most erratic team in the NFL.

Good Dallas

For starters, the Cowboys' victories have come against teams whose combined record totals 14-27. Obviously, against the Giants, Jets, Patriots, and Rams, the Cowboys took inferior opponents to the woodshed. That’s what good teams are supposed to do. Despite the loss of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the defense remains a top five unit, according to DVOA.

Daron Bland has stepped up nicely in his stead, filling big shoes. Nevertheless, you’re going to miss a talent like Diggs, as we saw against Philadelphia and San Francisco. Versus the basement dwellers of the NFL, Micah Parsons wrecks game plans as the defense allows just 10 points per game in wins.

Thanks, in part, to so many three and outs forced by the defense, Dak Prescott and company are able to thrive. They have feasted upon tired units to the tune of 34 points a game in their victories. That combination makes for large margins.

Bad Dallas

In their losses, Dallas averages half as many points. The team only ranks 17th in offensive DVOA. The organization hoped that adding Brandin Cooks in free agency and Michael Gallup recovering from injury would form a dynamic trio with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

Unfortunately, Cooks and Gallup have only combined for 408 yards through eight games, less than half of what Lamb’s produced on fewer targets. They signed Cooks with a deep threat in mind, but his longest reception so far is for 25 yards. He also produces very little in the way of yards after the catch.

However, thanks to the magic of Lamb and Prescott, the passing attack still ranks 10th in yards per game. The rushing, on the other hand, has fallen to 15th, and Prescott currently averages more yards per carry than Pollard. They miss the steady presence of an every down back as Pollard, while explosive, serves better as a change-up. Injuries across the offensive line also cause concern. Dak ranks in the top 10 in terms of QB sacks despite a seemingly star-studded fivesome in front of him.

On the right path?

While moral victories don’t exist in the NFL, the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles comes close. Head coach Mike McCarthy declared they played well enough to win and Prescott agreed:

You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game. I mean, he's not wrong. We did [play well enough to win]. And that's what even hurts more.

Prescott, for one, would like that dive at the end zone back:

Really just mad at myself for not just attacking the pylon earlier with two hands. Disappointed I didn’t trust my speed and just get vertical, honestly. … Obviously, we get that, those last two possessions are completely different.

Red Zone Woes

Of course, the red zone ranks as the most significant issue thus far for the Cowboys. Currently, they rank 29th in touchdown percentage at just 43.8 percent. That puts them next to the likes of the Giants, Titans, and Jets. Dak’s only completing 48.2 percent of his passes inside the 10. That’s Zach Wilson territory.

You’d like to see that number in the ballpark of 60 percent, where you'll find guys like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. Early on in the season, Jerry Jones demurred regarding their red zone woes.

We got a long time to go in this season. We got a lot of room to really adjust and correct these things. While it is something to note, it's not a long-range concern.

Now that we're nearly halfway through the season, it’s probably fair to call it a genuine concern. For context, Dallas led the league in touchdown percentage at 71.4 percent last season. That was with Kellen Moore calling the plays before McCarthy pushed him out… As McCarthy said this offseason of Moore:

Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball, so I can rest my defense. I think when you’re a coordinator, you know, but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.

Bet old Jerry would go for scoreboard lighting right about now. Obviously, the Cowboys live under the microscope as “America’s Team”, and a 5-3 record through 8 games isn’t awful. Yes, there’s the terrible, inexplicable loss to Arizona, but that happens to most teams at least once a year.

They should fatten up soon on the vulnerable prey of the Giants, Commanders, and Panthers. The real question is, as it’s been for years, can the Cowboys break through and make a run to their first NFC Championship since 1995? If they can’t solve their inconsistent play, the answer is probably no.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

