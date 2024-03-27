Highlights The Dallas Mavericks upgraded roster holes with savvy trades, transforming them into a top NBA team.

Since February, the Mavericks have been dominant with a high-powered offense and competent defense.

Luka Dončić shines in the playoffs, ranking among all-time greats, pairing well with Kyrie Irving.

After a less-than ideal beginning to the Kyrie Irving-Luka Dončić pairing in 2023, where the Dallas Mavericks fell from the fourth seed in the Western Conference all the way to missing the playoffs, the Mavericks are finally putting it all together as the 2024 season winds down.

Despite a disjointed first three months of 2023-24, where injuries and inconsistent play kept Dallas stuck in mediocrity in the standings, the Mavericks have played extremely well for the better part of two months. Obvious roster holes became apparent after the slow start, leading Dallas to make two savvy trades at the deadline, which have worked wonders for the team.

Dallas Had an Underrated Trade Deadline

Mavericks upgraded a thin roster and addressed their needs

There has long existed a narrative about Dončić that Dallas has failed to surround him with the requisite talent to truly compete for NBA Championships, despite his generational talent. However, many have pushed back on this theory because of how difficult it could be to find players who compliment his unique heliocentric style of play. It can be very difficult for other players, whether stars or role players, to play their best with Dončić dominating the ball every single possession.

This roster-building issue has led to some premature playoff exits for Dallas where they simply cannot get enough out of their supporting cast to help Dončić overcome much more stacked rosters such as the Clippers or Warriors. After the massive failure that was the 2023 season, combined with the sputtering start in a loaded Western Conference, Dallas fans feared another season had gone down the drain.

The question was, how to fix the gaping holes in the roster in one trade deadline?

Dallas desperately needed more size and athleticism to cover for Dončić's lackadaisical defensive effort as well as Irving's physical limitations in the backcourt. Other guards like Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry, and Dante Exum only exacerbated this issue, making the Mavericks a hopeless playoff team.

The Mavericks addressed this need by making two perfect trades for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, who have both helped change their identity and lead Dallas to one of the best records in the NBA since they arrived.

Dallas Mavericks - Deadline Acquisitions Player Category Stat Team Rank Gafford PPG 11.8 4th RPG 7.4 2nd MPG 20.4 9th Washington PPG 10.2 5th RPG 5.7 4th MPG 31.8 3rd

Gafford has been excellent since his arrival, providing vertical spacing, rebounding, and physicality that was much-needed on this Dallas team that lacked playable size. Washington has uncharacteristically struggled with his jump shot and efficiency, but has provided another athletic body for Dallas to throw at opposing stars. His shooting should improve going forward, as he's always been a solid shooter in Charlotte.

Gafford has been so prolific around the rim at times with Dallas that he nearly broke Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive made field-goals (35), missing by just two (33).

Mavericks Have Been Among the NBA's Best Since February

Dallas has the fifth-best record since February 4

Over the past 21 games, the Mavericks have posted a stout record of 15-6, good for fifth in the league. Dallas has achieved this through their typical high-powered offense with the key combination of a competent defensive stretch. Denver showed last year that a championship can be won in the modern era with all-time great offensive production, provided the team can compete defensively at a respectable level.

Mavericks since Feb. 4 (21 games) Category Stat League Rank Record 15-6 5th ORTG 118.7 3rd DRTG 112.3 11th TS% 60.1 5th Clutch ORTG 135.7 4th

*Gafford and Washington have played in 18 of the 21 games.

Clearly, Dallas has found a rotation of players that can satisfy the requirements needed to be an excellent basketball team, featuring Dončić, Irving, Gafford, Washington, Josh Green, Dereck Lively ||, Derrick Jones Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber.

This is a well-rounded lineup that has on-ball scoring, off-ball scoring, athleticism, defense, and rebounding. Very few of the rosters that Dončić has gone to battle with can say that.

Dončić is an All-Time Great Playoff Performer

His presence alone gives the Mavericks a chance in any series

Since making his playoff debut in just his second year, Dončić has proven to be one of the most consistently transcendent playoff performers the league has ever seen, let alone at his young age.

From single-handedly pushing the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George Clippers to the brink two years in a row to beating the 64-win Suns on his way to a Western Conference Finals, Dončić has been spectacular in every playoff series he's participated in. His ability to carry an undermanned team through a regular season is only surpassed by his ability to shoulder more responsibility in the playoffs. In some ways, his game is reminiscent of a prime LeBron James in the postseason.

Luka Dončić - Career Playoff Stats Category Stat All-Time Rank PPG 32.5 2nd APG 7.9 15th RPG 9.3 81st 40-pt games 8 15th

NBA fans may be numb to the ridiculous excellence of Dončić in the regular season, but it is no doubt that he is already one of the most decorated playoff performers of all time. Just his presence alone gives Dallas a puncher's chance in any series, and it seems they have found a roster that at least fits his talents in a way that is conducive to winning.

All this can be said before mentioning his running mate, Kyrie Irving, who is a legendary postseason player in his own right. Irving is the owner of arguably the greatest shot of all time and has had some unbelievable playoff games during his time with the Cavaliers.

Putting these two together in any playoff series will cause nightmares for opposing defenses, especially in the clutch moments of games. NBA playoff basketball often boils down to who can get the best shot every possession in the half-court down the stretch, as the games slow down into a close, physical style in the final minutes.

No one should doubt the Mavericks' ability to outscore any opponent as time winds down.