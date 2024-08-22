Highlights Jahan Dotson has been traded to the Eagles by the Commanders.

Commanders acquire future picks in exchange for Dotson, who has been slightly disappointing.

Why did the Commanders trade Dotson to a division rival? And why did the Eagles feel the need to add a WR to a seemingly strong group?

If you saw this one coming, you're lying.

Second-year wideout and former first-round pick Jahan Dotson did seem like he was on the outs with the Washington Commanders recently, as new head coach Dan Quinn recently said that the battle for the team's WR2 role was heating up, and also sang the praises of other wideouts apart from Dotson.

The surprising part, is to whom they traded Dotson. On Thursday afternoon, Dotson was shipped to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles along with a fifth-round pick, with the Commanders receiving a 2025 third-round pick and a pair of seventh-rounders, per Adam Schefter.

Dotson has recorded 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 TDs in two years with the Commanders, but the question remains, why would the Commanders trade an asset like this to a division rival? And why did the Eagles feel the need to add another wideout at such a cost?

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.