Key Takeaways Atlanta's strategic planning sets them up for long-term success in NFC South.

HC, OC, and QB trio signals potential for success.

Atlanta boasts the deepest roster in the NFC South, with key playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) did not have the start to the season that their organization and fan base would have loved to see. They lost embarrassingly to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and got outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Meanwhile, their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints , have both gotten off to hot starts, beginning the young season 2-0. This has raised doubt that the Falcons, who were favored to win the NFC South heading into 2024, will no longer be able to do so.

NFC South Winner Odds* Team Record Division Winner Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-0 +155 New Orleans Saints 2-0 +160 Atlanta Falcons 1-1 +220 Carolina Panthers 0-2 +10,000 *Odds courtesy of BetMGM

That, however, couldn’t be further from the truth. The Falcons have strategically planned out every aspect of their team and built it to be sustainable long-term. The Saints and Bucs, however, are not built for sustained success and will eventually regress. The Falcons will keep getting better and are still the team to beat in the NFC South.

Fantasy Football: Is Saints Sleeper Rashid Shaheed's Red Hot Start Sustainable? Rashid Shaheed has been living up to his sleeper label so far this season, but can he keep it going and finish as a top fantasy WR option?

Falcons’ Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, & Quarterback Trio

Atlanta has found the right coaches and quarterback to successfully lead this team

This past offseason, the Falcons lured former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris over to become the team’s head coach of the future. They also named Zac Robinson, the Rams' former quarterbacks coach, the team’s new offensive coordinator. In addition to those moves, they signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal.

Morris, who also served as Atlanta’s DC and interim head coach in 2020, brings a wealth of experience building successful defensive units. He played an instrumental role in turning the Rams’ defense from great to elite, which ultimately helped them win Super Bowl 56.

Robinson, who has served as the Falcons’ offensive play-caller in 2024, also brings important experience. He has worked with and improved the quarterback play of both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff and was a part of both of the Rams’ recent Super Bowl runs.

Cousins, who suffered a season-ending injury (torn Achilles) in 2023, has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks of the last decade. He has had incredible success for multiple teams under multiple coaches and has been the ultimate sign of consistency in the NFL, at least in the regular season.

This trio has only played two games together and looked dull through their first five quarters. However, from quarter number two in Week 2, the Falcons looked like a completely new team. This included a dramatic game-winning drive led by Cousins (and brilliant play-calling) against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Monday’s win shows that this is only the start of a very long season. The reality is that no other coaching/quarterback group in the NFC South has even close to as much potential as this one, and it seems as though they may have just found their gear.

The Falcons realize that the road to the playoffs is a marathon, not a sprint, and they are looking to make minor improvements each week so that they can play their best football when it matters most. The other teams in their division will not be able to say that come January.

The Falcons’ Depth

Atlanta has the deepest and most consistent roster by far in their division.

On top of their loaded coaching staff, Atlanta also possesses one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, let alone their division. They have playmakers all over the field that consistently rank among the best in their position.

First and foremost, they have arguably the best running back in the league, Bijan Robinson . He excels as both a high volume running back and as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Their receiving corps includes Drake London , Darnell Mooney , and Kyle Pitts , all of whom have proven success in this league (London is a borderline Pro Bowl talent). On top of that, they have one of the best offensive lines in the entire sport.

On the defensive side of the ball, they have excellent players at all three levels. The stars that stand out and lead this group include Matthew Judon , A.J. Terrell Jr. , Justin Simmons , and Jessie Bates III .

The bottom line is, the Falcons’ roster is simply more talented than the others in their division, and has fewer weaknesses. That, combined with the right fits at the coaching and quarterback positions, make for a strong team that will be hard to beat down the stretch. Expect Atlanta to still win the NFC South.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.