In the NBA Playoffs, the game slows down compared to the regular season, making it harder to score in a half-court setting. The Miami Heat are especially known for playing a physical brand of defense in the postseason to disrupt their opponent's offense. They play more zone defense than any other team in the league designed to limit paint penetration.

In the first half of the play-in game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami's zone held the Sixers to 39 points, forcing live-ball turnovers and shot clock violations. However, the Heat could not solve the Boston Celtics' three-point-heavy offense in game one of their first-round series, falling 94-114. Boston has the players and shooting at its disposal to shoot the Heat out of their zone. This article dives into why the Celtics make it hard for Miami to play zone defense effectively.

Weaponizing the Three-Point Shot

Celtics have shooters everywhere, whether they start or come off the bench

In the regular season, the Celtics shot more threes than any other team in the league- 42.5 attempts per game. The next closest team, the Dallas Mavericks, were a full three triples behind per game. Boston used an eight-man rotation in game one against Miami. Every player who touched the floor spread out the defense and shot from beyond the arc. Each Celtics player made at least two threes, except for Jayson Tatum, who shot 1-8 from downtown. Boston hit 22 of their 49 threes for the contest, tying a franchise record for threes made in a playoff game.

Kristpas Porziņģis was especially effective in pick-and-pop situations, knocking down four threes. Porziņģis' height made it extremely difficult for Miami to contest his jumper. The best counter against Miami's zone coverage is the three-point shot. The Heat know if they go into a 2-3 zone, they are susceptible to open triples from above the break. If Miami uses a 3-2 zone, corner threes will be available. In game one, Sam Hauser hit four triples, all coming from the short corners.

Miami Heat - Opponents 3s Made by Zone 2023-2024 Zone Field goals made Field Goals Attempted Left Corner 3 1.8 5.2 Right Corner 3 2.1 5.2 Above the Break 3 9.1 26.2

To bounce back in game two, the Heat cannot let the Celtics shoot 44.9% from three-point range. One aspect Miami has to improve is closing out under control. The defense must make a conscious effort to contest the three-point line but in a controlled manner. Boston plays a unique, five-out offense. If defenders fall for pump fakes or close out carelessly, the Celtics will look for any opportunity to kick the ball out once the defense collapses. On the other hand, Miami's contests on the perimeter must be aggressive enough to bother the rhythm of Boston's shooters.

While it is their calling card on offense, the Celtics know they cannot strictly rely on threes to beat the Heat. Jrue Holiday spoke on Boston's ability to score in a variety of ways.

"We're not just a 3PT shooting team. A lot of players are getting to the paint, a lot of players can finish at the basket, we have mid-range players ... we can go off in any facet ... if they try to take away the 3, I think we have counters." – Jrue Holiday

Miami Has to Trust their Man-to-Man Defense Without Jimmy Butler

Heat are down one of their best one-on-one defenders for this series

Because of Boston's three-point prowess, Miami will likely stick to a more traditional defensive scheme throughout this series. Even without Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined with an MCL injury, the Heat have physical defenders to throw at the Celtics scorers.

Last season, Caleb Martin stepped up in a big way on both ends of the court when the Heat made their run to the NBA Finals. Near the end of game one against Boston, Martin committed a hard foul on Tatum, and the Celtics took exception. Miami needs Martin's hard-nose defensive mentality if they want to win this series. Before game two on Wednesday, Miami's shooting guard clarified there was no ill intent toward Tatum in a confident manner.

“I don’t feel the need to take out guys in order to beat somebody” – Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo's ability to switch onto guards will help the Heat maintain their defense. His versatility prevents easy one-on-one opportunities for Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Tatum. Delon Wright played 26 minutes off the bench in game one. His six-foot-five-inch frame and ability to step into passing lanes provides Miami with another switchable defender on the perimeter.

NBA fans should keep an eye on the chess match between Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra, and Celtics' head man, Joe Mazulla. Will Boston continue to hurt Miami from deep? Or will Miami's switchable defense crack the Celtics' three-point code?