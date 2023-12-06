Highlights The Indiana Pacers are a winning NBA team with a strong roster and a unique coach, making them contenders in the playoffs.

After years of living in contention limbo, the Indiana Pacers are finally looking like a winning NBA team. Anchored by a roster that boasts seasoned veterans, rising stars, and a coach known for his unique strategies, the Pacers have all the tools necessary to contend once the playoffs swing around. Thanks to a league-leading offense, the team has been able to provide firepower from anywhere on the court. After defeating the Boston Celtics in the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament, their ability to compete at a high level should not be questioned. This may be the first time the Pacers are contending for a title — even if it's not the Larry O'Brien trophy — but they've shown exactly why they're a team to fear.

Tyrese Haliburton's Breakout

2023-24 statistics: 26.9 PPG, 11.9 APG, 52.1 FG%, 44.7 FG3%

Tyrese Haliburton has been nothing short of elite so far this season. Averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 assists per game, he's already made a case to be in the MVP conversations early in the season. The 23-year-old guard has had to carry much of the offense for the Pacers — no other player averages over 20 points per game — and will likely have to continue that should they make the playoffs.

On top of being the best scorer on the team, Haliburton is also their best playmaker. Even though no other teammate comes close to matching his scoring output, the team has seven other players averaging double figures. That's partly due to Haliburton's ability to find them open, hence his assist totals. His assist percentage sits at 46.5, once again the highest in the league, so if his teammates can position themselves to get wide open, it's only a matter of time before Haliburton figures out how to get the ball to them.

Tyrese Haliburton - 2023-24 Playmaking Statistics League Rank Assist % 46.5 1st Assist Ratio 35.1 6th Assist To Turnovers 5.0 8th Usage % 25.8 59th

The team has multiple players averaging over ten minutes per game, as well, as Rick Carlisle keeps on tinkering with lineups to find which can best complement his star player. If he can figure out the right ones, Haliburton should be able to make the most of it.

Best Offense in the NBA

Offensive Rating: 123.6

The Pacers currently have the best offense in the NBA as they lead the league in points per game and assists per game while landing third in three-point percentage. With Haliburton at the head, players such as Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner have reaped the benefits. Mathurin has had better opportunities to score, leading to higher efficiency, Hield, despite averaging less than his career average, is still knocking down threes at a high level, and Turner can hit his shots from the perimeter as well as dominate the paint. The team's nightly barrage of points doesn't seem to be slowing down, and they seem eerily similar to the 2022-23 Sacramento Kings.

Mathurin's Sixth Man Potential

2023-24 statistics: 13.2 PPG, 44.7 FG%, 36.9 FG3%

Although it would be difficult to describe Mathurin's second year as a sophomore slump, he hasn't broken out just yet. His nightly points average of 13.2 is slightly down compared to last season's 16.7, but he's been more efficient; he's shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Despite his somewhat stagnant numbers, he seems to thrive best when he's aggressively driving to the basket and getting to the free throw line as he did at the University of Arizona.

Progression isn't always linear, so it's still possible Mathurin's breakout is still a ways from happening, but he could be able to settle into the sixth-man role if the Pacers can figure out who would be starting at small forward every game. Given his knack for scoring and his ability to drain shots efficiently, he's exactly what most teams would want coming off the bench.

Depth and Assets Galore

Given the Pacers' depth, not every player will be able to crack the lineup or impact the team. As a result, some players will see their playing time diminish once a consistent rotation is established. Players like Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Jalen Smith are ideal depth pieces that provide enough offensive ability to compete against other benches and can hold their own defensively. The Pacers are in an envious spot to have so much depth and all their picks. Should they decide they need to upgrade, they'll have all the right pieces to make a trade without hemorrhaging their future.

The trade rumors have already begun, and several names have already been making the rounds, such as Zach Lavine, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. It's unclear which players the Pacers will make available during potential trade talks, but Hield and Turner have both been named in the past. While the latter is less likely to get moved now, Hield could certainly be a piece other teams have their eyes on. With multiple first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, it could be easy to flip one of them for a core bench piece like Alex Caruso or Dorian Finney-Smith. Given their relatively weak defense, they'll need to make a move to improve on that end of the floor.

Also helping the Pacers' current situation is their cap space. They aren't pressed to make moves to shed salary and will only involve themselves in trade discussions if they truly feel like whoever they can acquire can immediately improve them. As it stands, Indiana is built to win, but they can make their journey all the more impactful if they can solve the few problems they have.