If one lesson was learned through watching this year’s NBA playoffs, it is that the Boston Celtics are good — legitimately good. Therefore, any opponent they face will be an immediate underdog, and that same narrative can be said of the Indiana Pacers.

With that being said, if any team has as big of a chance as any so far this postseason to topple the juggernaut Celtics, it is the Pacers.

They knocked off the New York Knicks in seven games, shooting a historic 67.1 percent in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, the highest shooting percentage of any team in any playoff game in NBA history. They rose up when it mattered.

The Eastern Conference Finals are set, and only one of the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers can reach the 2024 NBA Finals. The Celtics are the heavy favorites, but anything can happen in a seven-game series. Here is why the Indiana Pacers can defy the odds and emerge as the victor, making their first NBA Finals in 24 years.

Road to the Conference Finals

How the Pacers got here

For the Indiana Pacers, the regular season was all about the Tyrese Haliburton story. Prior to his emergence, the Pacers were barely a name in the 2023-24 season ring, but his elite play early on represented the run-and-gun offense that the Pacers rely on, and it secured him an All-Star appearance.

His second half of the season was, unfortunately, derailed by a hamstring injury, leading to the Pacers being aggressive at the Trade Deadline. They were not going to let an injury to their superstar derail their vision, and so they traded for Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. That trade worked out, and he fit right in, allowing the Pacers to finish with a record of 47-35, good enough for the sixth seed.

Their run-and-gun offense, as well as quick pace — their play represents their team name — allowed the Pacers to finish with 120.5 points per 100 possessions, the second-best offense in the entire league, only behind their opponent, the Boston Celtics.

In the playoffs, the Pacers hit their stride as they lucked out with a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who lacked Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series due to a calf injury. Additionally, Damian Lillard missed some time in the series with an injury of his own, and the Pacers capitalized on a severely depleted Bucks team.

They defeated them in six games, advancing to the New York Knicks. Once again, the Pacers got somewhat lucky as they faced a Knicks team severely depleted by injuries and down to one starter: Jalen Brunson. He did what he could, putting the entire team on his back and taking them to Game 7.

But the Pacers showed up when it mattered, destroying the Knicks in that do-or-die Game 7 with historic shooting – 67.1 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from the three point range as a collective unit, the best mark in any playoff game in NBA history.

Road to the NBA Finals

How the Pacers can defeat the Celtics

The Pacers lost their season series against the Celtics 3-2, but that can hardly be judged as the Pacers had not traded for Pascal Siakam yet in any of those games. That series, therefore, cannot be a factor when determining the Pacers’ chances in this series. These two teams are in the now.

The primary factor that the Pacers will have to rely on is their accurate shooting, particularly in the three-point department. They ranked ninth in three-pointers this season and will need to carry that elite level of shooting into this series. They will also have to prevent Boston from doing the same thing

Like the Pacers, the Celtics are also built around the three-point shot, particularly the setback three. When the Celtics realize nobody is covering them from the corner, they fire away and usually make the shot in.

But the Pacers are designed to defend threes, as their opponents averaged only 29.3 attempts at the three-point shot this season, less than half that any other team allowed. If they can get to the Celtics from the corners and prevent most of their threes from being fired, it will give them a much greater chance.

The Pacers must also use their speed to topple the Celtics. They were one of the fastest teams in the league this season in terms of pace, while the Celtics were not, ranking just 19th in that department. Additionally, the Pacers have 53 percent in the initial 17 seconds of the shot clock so far this playoffs, but just 41 percent in the final seven seconds.

They, particularly Haliburton, are deadly when the shot clock is still young. Therefore, if the Pacers hound weak spots and use their speed to strike while the shot clock is still young, they will have a much better chance.

It goes without saying that the Pacers are the heavy underdog in the Eastern Conference Finals. But as mentioned, anything can happen in a seven-game series, and every team has weaknesses, including the Celtics. If the Pacers take advantage of those weaknesses, while refusing the Celtics the ability to take advantage of theirs, they can and will punch their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals.