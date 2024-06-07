Highlights The New York Knicks were elite with Julius Randle healthy and OG Anunoby on board.

Randle's playoff criticisms are exaggerated, and when he's healthy he can be a weapon.

Randle was playing his best in 2023-24 and was a key to Knicks' success.

After a season that ended in disappointment with a Game 7 loss in the second round to the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks are ready to take the next step towards top-tier contention. This off-season will be one of the most important in Knicks history, as they just need to make the right moves to compete for a championship (although with better health).

With that said, New York may already be a top-tier contender and just don't know it yet. After OG Anunoby arrived on January 1st, the Knicks were extremely dominant with him, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson on the floor, and were tough to beat even without Randle.

Randle has seemed like a prime trade candidate for many years due to his inconsistencies, attitude swings, and playoff struggles, but trading him won't accomplish what many people seem to think it will. Here's why the Knicks shouldn't trade him.

New York Was The Best Team In The NBA With Randle Healthy

It was a small sample size, but the formula clearly worked

When New York traded for OG Anunoby in late December, he was intended to be one of the last pieces to build a championship team. As it turns out, he may have been the final piece. The Knicks went 12-1 and posted a historical net rating with Brunson, Randle, and Anunoby in the lineup together in the month of January before Randle's season-ending shoulder injury.

Even without Randle, New York thrived as long as Brunson and Anunoby suited up, only losing five total games between the regular season and the postseason. However, Brunson was clearly exhausted from carrying such a large offensive burden without his secondary star in Randle, sparking discussion about trading for another superstar.

Knicks' Dominance With? Record Net Rating NBA Rank Brunson, Randle, Anunoby 12-1 +15.6 1st/1st Brunson, Anunoby 20-2 +13.7 1st/1st Brunson, Anunoby (Playoffs) 6-2 +1.6 4th/6th

Getting Randle back healthy for 2024-25 might be all the Knicks need to alleviate the pressure on Brunson and allow New York to return to their elite offense. Even without him and Anunoby in the fold, the Knicks still had the third-best offensive rating in the playoffs behind Brunson's prolific scoring and the ascension of several role players. It was their weak defense that ultimately did them in when Anunoby was injured once again.

Considering the unbelievable growth of Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, and Isaiah Hartenstein, New York already has enough offense to win a title paired with their lockdown defense. Unless the Knicks want to make themselves an even better team with an expensive, risky superstar trade for someone like Kevin Durant, they should stick with Randle, Brunson, and Anunoby. They must just stay healthy next season.

Randle Playoff Criticisms Are Overstated

He has been a poor postseason performer, but there is an important context

Randle's successes during his rise to stardom have been largely overshadowed in the media by his playoff failures in 2021 and 2023. His postseason statistics are hard to even fathom, averaging just 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on unsightly 34.4/28.3/75.6 splits. This has led to an incredible amount of criticism and disbelief in Randle's ability to be New York's number two on a championship team.

However, there is useful context around these two postseason runs that can help us understand why he played so poorly. In 2021, Randle had an All-NBA season to carry an undermanned, defensive-minded Knicks roster to the fourth seed in the East, setting expectations a tad too high for those playoffs.

Randle had a brutal series and the Knicks were beaten in five games by the Conference Finals-bound Atlanta Hawks. There is no excuse for playing so poorly, but he was trying to carry an offense in his first playoff series whose second and third-best offensive players were RJ Barrett and an aging Derrick Rose. Atlanta's defensive strategy was simple: throw endless waves of bodies at Randle and force other guys to beat them, and his teammates weren't up to the task.

2021 Knicks: A One-Man Show Player PPG RPG APG Randle 24.1 10.2 6.1 Barrett 17.6 5.8 3.0 Rose 14.9 2.9 4.2 Burks 12.7 4.6 2.2 Quickley 11.4 2.1 2.0 Bullock 10.9 3.4 1.5

Fast-forward to 2023, when Randle was once again having an All-Star season until the 78th game of the year when he badly rolled his ankle against the Miami Heat. New York's star required surgery on that ankle, but he put it off until the off-season to be available for his team in the playoffs.

Not only was he rusty from having over two weeks off, he wasn't physically ready for the playoff environment, and his performance suffered accordingly. He also reinjured his ankle twice in the postseason run.

Randle is not a perfect player, and his flaws tend to hurt the Knicks most in a playoff setting, but he has also improved every year he's been in NYC and was playing the best basketball of his life before the injury this season. New York should give him, Brunson, Anunoby, and the rest of the crew a chance to build on their short-lived dominance.

Randle Was Playing The Best Ball Of His Career In 2023-24

NY's star left some of his previous problems in the past

The common criticisms of Randle's game have been completely fair: he can be a ball-stopper and forces the issue, his jump shot can go completely cold, and his attitude and effort swings cause him to be a poor leader/defender at times. In 2024, he was doing a great job putting many of these issues behind him, as he was moving the ball better than ever, driving to the rim more than ever, and seemed the happiest he's been in his career.

Julius Randle 40-game stretch (11/6-1/27) GP PPG RPG APG TS% 40 25.5 9.0 5.0 59.4%

*Takes all of Randle's games after a rough six-game start coming off of ankle surgery

Upon acquiring Anunoby, New York got a completely different Randle for the month they played together. He seemed completely bought into winning basketball after seeing how special the team was with the big three all in the lineup. New York can return to the same lineup and be just as great next season, and Randle will have his first real shot at proving himself in the playoffs.