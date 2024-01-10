Highlights Lakers' three-point shooting struggles: Ranked near the bottom in threes attempted, made, and percentage.

Injuries to key role players: Four players have missed a combined 74 games, impacting Lakers' roster depth.

Lack of rotation consistency and frustration towards Coach Ham: Multiple lineup changes have caused internal tension and questioning of coaching decisions.

It wasn't long ago when the Los Angeles Lakers had a 14-9 record and were just coming off of winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament. It seemed that things were looking up for a team that has NBA championship aspirations.

However, they have fallen back down to earth after losing 10 of their last 15, seeing early struggles appear once again but in brutal fashion this time. They are coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, but it still begs the question of why they are in the middle of the pack of the Western Conference with a 19-19 record.

For some odd reason, the first half of the regular season hasn't boded well for the Lakers for the past few years, with this one being particularly a head-scratcher. GIVEMESPORT breaks down the reasons why they haven't been able to take advantage of the momentum following their success in the In-Season Tournament.

Lakers haven't been shooting well from three-point range

Bottom 5 in the league in threes attempted, made, and percentage

Three-point shooting has been a consistent issue for the Lakers the past few seasons, even if they had players capable of knocking those shots down at a high level.

This year, they rank 29th in three-pointers made per game (10.8), 30th in three-pointers attempts per game (30.5), and 24th in three-point percentage (35.5). A season ago, the Lakers ranked 24th (10.8), 26th (31.2), and 25th (34.6) in those same statistics respectively, marking a slight but noticeable regression.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Three-Point Shooting Stats First 23 games Last 15 Games Player Three-Point Attempts Three-Point Field Goal % Three-Point Attempts Three-Point Field Goal % LeBron James 5.6 40.7 5.5 38.0 Anthony Davis 0.6 23.1 1.9 42.3 Austin Reaves 4.2 33.0 5.2 34.6 Taurean Prince 4.5 35.8 7.1 42.5 Cam Reddish 2.7 31.4 3.0 38.9 D'Angelo Russell 5.5 40.5 4.9 33.3

When they won the In-Season Tournament, the team was shooting 34.3 percent from downtown with LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell leading the way. Since then, their accuracy has taken a dip while Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Anthony Davis have seen improvements in their efficiency with the three-ball.

The Lakers have been shooting better from deep with a 37.3 percent clip in their last 15 games, especially with Davis becoming more assertive in that area of his game. However, there were multiple games when they only converted 10 or fewer three-point attempts, which all ended up being losses. Becoming more accurate with their perimeter shooting, while still being dominant inside the arc (top 10 in the league), should be imperative for the Lakers if they wish to be more dangerous on offense.

With the trade deadline looming, the Lakers should opt to acquire more firepower from beyond the arc. They've been linked to Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, but nothing has come close to materializing just yet.

Injuries have held the Lakers back

Four key role players have missed a combined 74 games.

It has been a saving grace for the Lakers that James and Davis haven't suffered any significant injuries, considering the former is going up with age and the latter has a history of getting hurt. James only missed three games, while Davis has only been out for two contests.

However, the same can't be said for most of their supporting cast. They had to begin the first 20 games of the season without Jarred Vanderbilt due to a heel injury, a player on whom they rely to assist Davis on defense.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023–24 Injuries Player Games Missed Gabe Vincent 33 Jarred Vanderbilt 21 Rui Hachimura 13 Cam Reddish 7

Then there is Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish. So far, Hachimura has dealt with a concussion, a nasal fracture, and most recently, a calf injury. Reddish has had a wrist injury and a non-COVID illness put him out for a couple of games.

What's hurt them more than the previous three players' absences has been the recurring injuries to Gabe Vincent, the guard they signed from the Miami Heat in hopes that he'd become the ideal backcourt partner alongside Russell and Austin Reaves.

Maximizing his role as a perimeter player at Miami, he has only appeared in five games for the Lakers as a significant knee injury will keep him off the court until sometime during February.

With Vanderbilt and Reddish now fully healthy, the Lakers will have to wait on Hachimura and Vincent's statuses, as the former is expected to return from his calf injury very soon. Having all these players available could be the key to Los Angeles finally breaking through and rising to the top of the standings.

Ham's lack of rotation consistency has hurt their chemistry

Multiple starting lineups and rotations have caused internal frustration towards Ham

Recent reports have stated there is a "disconnect" going on between the players and head coach Darvin Ham, which could prompt the Lakers to look for a new coach elsewhere.

According to the original reporting from The Athletic, the numerous changes to the starting lineup with players who were key to the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals last season coming off the bench have resulted in some of them feeling frustrated with their current roles in Ham's system.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Best Lineups Lineup Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reddish 14 25.6 10.0 7.0 47.3 39.3 James-Davis-Prince-Reddish-Reaves 11 20.0 7.1 5.4 48.0 30.8 James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reaves 22 14.6 5.3 3.6 47.8 35.9 Davis-Russell-Prince-Hachimura-Reddish 10 13.7 5.0 3.8 52.8 29.0

Reaves, Russell, and Hachimura happen to be the players most impacted by the changes, despite being three of the team's five best scorers during their playoff run. Reaves returned to the starting five after being benched for nearly two months, Russell came off the bench for the sixth straight game, and Hachimura has only started five times while battling minor injuries along the way.

The expectations of coaching one of the most prestigious franchises in all sports will always be heavy. However, Ham even expressed his frustrations about potentially being in the hot seat due to having a rough period of games.

"It's the NBA, man. This is a marathon, and you have to look at the totality of the picture. I'm tired of people living and dying with every single game we play. It's ludicrous, actually."

Despite his struggles throughout the tough stretch, an unlikely source in the name of Clippers' coach Tyronn Lue gave his words of support for Ham. According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Lue believes the criticism towards the Lakers' coach to be unfair.

“It’s a long season. A lot of different things go on throughout the course of the season, a lot of changing parts. And we said the same thing last year when they were 2-10 and they went to the conference finals and so are you giving the coach all the credit for that? I don’t think so. And I think D-Ham did a hell of a job last year by doing that. And the same thing this year. They got a lot of injuries, a lot of different rotations, a lot of starting lineups and it’s hard."

This happens to be quite significant, as Lue experienced his fair share of early-season struggles with the Clippers this year. They began their campaign 3-7, including four straight losses after acquiring James Harden, but have bounced back strong by winning 20 of their last 26.

It goes to show as evidence that overreactions during the first half of any season can't be taken too seriously. Teams are always figuring out their best rotations, tactics, and players to maximize the potential they all have. This is no different for the Lakers, who have already shown that they can recover from slow starts and finish a season as a winning team, having last year to show for it.

In the world of sports, where having immediate results is almost always expected, patience is a strong virtue to possess. The Lakers will have championship expectations as long as James and Davis are on the team, but they must first get past the gruelling ups and downs of the regular season before thinking about achieving that goal.