The Washington Commanders are hitting the offseason running, working to overhaul a coaching staff that former head coach Ron Rivera left behind when he was fired. The Commanders parted ways with Rivera following a 4-13 regular season, naming former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the team's next head coach.

Earlier this offseason, Quinn began constructing his staff, with his latest hire coming in the form of former Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was hired by Washington following reports he had accepted the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kingsbury has an impressive offensive resume and will look to turn around a Commanders' offense that was 25th in the NFL in scoring this season under OC Eric Bienemy, who was not retained by Quinn to stay in Washington.

The acquisition sparked rumors that the Commanders would look to make a move for USC quarterback, Caleb Williams, who Kingsbury coached this past season as an offensive analyst on Lincoln Riley's staff. Williams offered his support to his former coach via Instagram:

Kingsbury is set to coach an offense with a lot of questions headed into 2024. With rumors swirling around Washington's quarterback situation, Kingsbury could prove to be the right man for the job. Here's why the Commanders made the right choice in hiring Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Whisperer

Kingsbury's QB coaching ability will prove vital to the Commanders' offense in 2024

Kingsbury makes his return to the NFL after serving as an offensive analyst at USC in 2023. In Southern California, Kingsbury assisted directly in developing Caleb Williams, adding to the coach's impressive resume.

At Texas Tech, Kingsbury worked with both Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield, and he also helped Kyler Murray win Offensive Rookie of the Year in Arizona in 2019.

As a head coach, Kingsbury's record wasn't great, going just 28-37-1 in his 66 games as head coach of the Cardinals. Despite this, Arizona's offense saw some solid progression under Kingsbury, finishing sixth in yards in 2020 and 8th in 2021. Kingsbury's offense with the Cardinals was also a top-15 scoring unit in the NFL during those campaigns.

Cardinals Offensive Ranks 2020-2021 Category Cardinals Rank Points/Game 26.0 8th Yards/Game 378.9 6th Yards/Play 5.66 12th Pass Yards/Game 248.2 11th Rush Yards/Game 130.7 7th 3rd Down Conversion % 42.6 8th

Kingsbury's 2021 Cardinals team ranked 10th in passing yards and 10th in rushing yards, averaging a solid 26.4 points per game in Kyler Murray's first Pro Bowl season. Murray threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021 in an efficient passing offense that ranked just 18th in the NFL in pass attempts.

During his time at Texas Tech, Kingsbury helped Mahomes develop into a top quarterback in the country with his Air Raid scheme. In his sophomore and junior seasons with the Red Raiders, Mahomes threw for a combined 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns, leading an offense that finished second in the country in scoring in 2015 and fifth in 2016.

No matter the direction the Commanders go at quarterback, they will lack experience at the position. Sam Howell will enter just his third year in the NFL in 2024, but he showed that he's likely nothing more than a career backup or bridge QB. Arizona's future under center will come through the draft, which means Kingsbury's experience developing quarterbacks will prove pivotal for Washington's offense in 2024.

Kingsbury's diverse play-calling

Washington's backfield could prove more impactful under Kingsbury

One of the most underrated aspects of Kingsbury's offense in Arizona was his rushing attack. Despite his pass-first mindset, Kingsbury's ability to get the run game involved proved pivotal for his unit with the Cardinals.

In three of his four seasons as Arizona's head coach and play-caller, Kingsbury's offense finished as a top-ten rushing unit in the NFL, keyed by several backfield committees. In 2019, Kingsbury took the pressure off of a rookie Kyler Murray with the 10th-best rushing offense in the NFL, getting Murray's legs involved and featuring a two-headed backfield of Kenyan Drake and David Johnson.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons featured more of the same rushing success for the Cardinals, finishing seventh in the NFL in rushing yards in 2020 and 10th in 2021. The 2021 season saw Arizona's only playoff berth under Kingsbury, finishing with an 11-6 record on the year.

Running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner combined for 1,344 yards and 17 touchdowns, forming one of the top rushing tandems in the NFL under Kingsbury in 2021.

Kingsbury's ability to scheme up successful rushing plays during his tenure was crucial, and it remains a criminally underrated aspect of what he brings to the table as a coordinator and play-caller.

With a Washington unit that features the two-headed backfield of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson, Kingsbury could find similar success running the ball in 2024, helping to improve a Commanders rushing offense that ran for fewer yards than all but five teams in 2023.

The Caleb Williams-sized elephant in the room

Could Kingsbury's quarterback at USC be his quarterback in Washington?

It's no secret that the Commanders will be interested in Caleb Williams as the NFL Draft gets closer, and the Kingsbury signing could solidify that interest.

Williams, who is originally from the D.C. area, could return to Washington as something of a 'hometown hero' in a new era for the Commanders. He would also be reuniting with one of his USC coaches, which would make his transition to the pros all the more comfortable.

Currently sitting at the second-overall pick, Washington could put together a trade package for the Chicago Bears, who currently hold the top pick in the draft and could be interested in drafting Williams.

Kingsbury getting his guy in Williams could be huge for Washington's offense, filling a big need at the quarterback position with potentially the best prospect in the draft. Headed into 2024, the Commanders could be on the rise with their new-look coaching staff, and the Kingsbury hire is likely to be one of the biggest reasons why.

