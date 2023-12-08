Highlights D'Angelo Russell's ability to efficiently attack all three levels makes him a difficult guard to defend.

D'Angelo Russell is making the most of his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He looks very comfortable as Darvin Ham's starting point guard and is often a barometer for his team's success.

Though the Lakers are 14-9 to begin the season, they should focus on building around the team they constructed at last year's trade deadline, instead of searching for upgrades as the year rolls along. Russell's been the ideal guard for Los Angeles this season and, despite certain trade rumors surrounding him, the Lakers shouldn't deal their floor general away for the second time in his career.

Maturity as a point guard

2023-24 statistics: 16.6 PPG, 6.3 APG, 0.8 SPG

Coming into the NBA, Russell was viewed as more of a pure facilitator at the point. As he got comfortable navigating through pick-and-rolls and trusting his scoring ability, he slowly evolved into more of a shoot-first guard. Russell is adept at probing below the three-point line and reacting to what the defense tries to take away. If they play too tight or try to trap, he'll head to the rim. If the defender is lax, he steps back for triples.

His understanding of opposing game plans has elevated his decision-making skills. In the 2023-24 season, Russell is shooting 70% in the restricted area and 45% on mid-range jumpers. His shot distribution has made one thing clear about his talents: Russell's ability to efficiently attack all three levels makes him difficult to defend.

D'Angelo Russell's Shot Distribution Restricted Area 70% 8–16 feet 59% 24 feet+ 41%

In addition, he's gotten much better at scoring without having to be the primary ball-handler. Most notably, Russell has established real chemistry with LeBron James, who has assisted on twenty of his field goals, the highest mark of any teammate. LeBron frequently finds Russell both beyond the arc and on sharp cuts to the basket.

Efficiency, range & decision-making

Shooting efficiency: 48.3 FG%, 40.5 FG3%

Russell has a reputation as a point guard who values taking care of the ball. While his assist numbers aren't always eye-popping, he does his best to maximize his team's chances by taking extra care of his possessions. This season, the Lakers rank in the top 10 in both pace of play and assist ratio.

They love to play uptempo, spread wealth, and set up shop behind the three-point line. On a team that features James and Anthony Davis dominating both the paint and perimeter, LA's shooters look to set the tone.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Advanced Analytics League Rank True Shooting Percentage 58.2 13th Assist Ratio 18.9 10th Assist-to-Turnover Ratio 1.8 18th Pace 100.61 10th

Russell is an ideal complement to both of Los Angeles' superstars because he's a direct beneficiary of the added attention they command. Russell is normally prepared to spot up on the perimeter and quickly launch threes when the defense converges on the paint — he is currently shooting over 42% from the field on triples above the break.

If coverage is lax, Russell is bound to launch as many threes as allowed. In the early part of the year, he's already proven himself as a reliable third scorer who can get hot for big nights. In just 22 games, Russell's gone over the 25-point mark four times, which matches his regular-season total following his arrival in LA last season.

Russell's poise, familiarity, and confidence

Although Russell didn't play up to his usual standard during the 2023 playoffs, his poise has since translated into a higher level of confidence in 2023-24. His decision-making is more deliberate and comes without fear of being replaced down the stretch of close contests. Russell now realizes what's expected of him for Los Angeles to reach its full potential as a unit.

Though his name's been in trade rumors, retaining Russell is the best decision for Los Angeles. He's already starting to get more comfortable as a lead playmaker and is constantly building chemistry with his teammates. Integrating a new floor general could shake things up for the worse, especially considering Ham's desire to limit LeBron's usage during the regular season. Russell's a familiar face with something to prove in Los Angeles.

D'Angelo Russell - Contract Details 2023-24 $17.3 million 2024-25 $18.7 million - Player Option

Moreover, considering's brief and relatively inexpensive contract, the Lakers should have no fear hedging their bets on the 27-year-old versatile point guard. The Lakers currently only have two players locked under max deals, and the current cap flexibility gives them the option to address other needs should they arise down the line. Keeping Russell not only makes sense because of his style of play, but also because his contract is a steal for a team that needs to keep its options open at all times.

Not only does he have a chance to redeem himself after initially being traded away from the team a few years ago, his mature demeanor and familiarity in last year's role is exactly what the Lakers need to make another deep run in 2024.