Highlights Ten Hag's second season at Manchester United has been filled with turmoil, including an injury crisis and poor performances in competitions.

Jadon Sancho's relationship with Ten Hag reached a breaking point, resulting in Sancho being banished from the squad and potentially returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Opinion on Ten Hag among the United squad is split, with half losing faith in him due to his intense training methods, while the other half is still firmly behind him.

After a solid first campaign at Manchester United, where everything seemed to be going so well, this year has brought nothing but turmoil to Erik ten Hag and his squad. He's dealt with an injury crisis, his team has struggled throughout all competitions, including the Premier League and Champions League, and he's seen at least one relationship with a player broken beyond the point of repair in Jadon Sancho.

After Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad earlier this season, he claimed it was due to the Englishman's disappointing performances in training and a lack of effort. The winger took exception to that statement and released one of his own, speaking out against his boss in a since-deleted social media post. The damage was done, though, and Sancho has been banished from the squad ever since, with a return to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan looking to be on the cards this month.

Sancho isn't the only Red Devil who has issues with Ten Hag and the work he's done at Old Trafford so far. In fact, there's a fair chunk of the squad that aren't impressed.

Half of the United squad have lost faith in Ten Hag

Concerns first started to surface in the summer

Opinion on Ten Hag and whether he's the right man for the job at United is said to be split down the middle. According to The Athletic, half the team have lost faith in their manager, with concerns stemming all the way back in the summer. Reportedly, half of the squad grew unhappy with the former Ajax boss in pre-season, furious with just how hard he had them working throughout the summer and how little free time they were given.

As professional athletes, they were expected to really ramp up their effort levels in the summer, which in theory would have helped the squad prepare for this season, but they grew unhappy with the methods and wanted to take things a little easier during the offseason.

Half the team still support the manager

They remain behind him

While half the team is frustrated with Ten Hag and likely wants a change of personnel in the managerial hot seat, the other half is actually firmly behind the gaffer and supports him wholeheartedly. There have been numerous managers take charge at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and no one has been able to take the club back to the promised land, so some of the team recognise that chopping and changing coaches isn't a smart method and would rather give Ten Hag more time to turn things around.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Games 90 Wins 53 Draws 11 Losses 26 Win percentage 58.89

The former Ajax manager has been refuting allegations of disharmony within his dressing room all season, and has spoken out about the situation on more than one occasion to deny such a thing.

"Oh yes, I am sure, you can see for instance the comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game, every time the team is there, showed great character, great determination, resilience so we are together. "You can see you can’t play such great football as we did recently without unity... There are always players who aren't playing who are less happy. But there are no issues. If the players have a different opinion, I will listen."

Ultimately, football is a results-driven business and Ten Hag will need to turn United's fortunes around on the pitch sooner rather than later. If he doesn't, the players who have grown tired of his methods at Old Trafford will likely be the ones far happier than the players who currently stand behind him as he might find himself on the unemployment line.