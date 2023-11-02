Highlights A win against the Kansas City Chiefs would be a significant achievement for the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled to beat good teams in recent years, last beating a team with a winning record in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

The Miami Dolphins travel to Europe for the second time in three seasons as they head to Germany for the inaugural Frankfurt game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a massive matchup for the AFC's playoff seeding, with the second seed Dolphins up against the one seed Chiefs. With a 1-4 record in London, the Dolphins will hope that they can make it 2-4 on European soil this weekend.

Can they go on and beat the Kansas City Chiefs? Considering that Miami hasn't beaten a team with a winning record in over a year, some would say they need to beat the Chiefs here not only for seeding purposes, but to quell the "Miami can't beat good teams" narrative that has inevitably begun to creep in. Here’s a break-down as to why the matchup with the Chiefs this weekend in Germany is a must-win for Miami.

Addressing the media narrative

Both teams are tied with 6-2 records so far this season, but the Dolphins have been the much more maligned team in the national media. They have not beaten a team with a winning record all year, with their two losses this season coming against the 5-3 Buffalo Bills and the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, the last time the Dolphins beat a team with a winning record was all the way back on September 25, 2022, when they beat the Bills in a Week 3 clash. Since that win, they had two more losses to Buffalo, as well as defeats against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers when they still had Aaron Rodgers.

With the exception of Green Bay, all these teams made the playoffs. While the Dolphins gave a good account of themselves in their Wild Card Round loss to the Bills with third string quarterback Skylar Thompson at the controls, there was a feeling even last year that they could not beat the good teams. This is why it is so crucial that the Dolphins get a win on Sunday.

The Chiefs have reached three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two of them. They have also played in the last five straight AFC Championship games and hosted them all. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has yet to play a road game in the playoffs except his three Super Bowls appearances. In just six seasons as an NFL starter, he already has the 12th most playoff wins of any quarterback in league history with 11.

Even with Mahomes suffering with the flu prior to their loss to the Denver Broncos, to beat him and the Chiefs would send out a statement that the Dolphins are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. A loss would further fuel the narrative that they're nothing but big brothers who beat up on little brothers but can't step to someone their own size.

Beating what's in front of them

This year, as mentioned above, the Dolphins have failed to beat the good teams. In fact, the combined record of the teams they have beaten is 11-27. However, none of the four other teams to beat the Broncos have done so while scoring 70 points.

Miami has scored the third most points against the New England Patriots in any game this season, are tied for the most points scored against the Carolina Panthers, tied for the second most points scored against the New York Giants, and no one has scored more points in any game against the Chargers so far this year.

The Dolphins might have struggled against the Bills and Eagles, but you cannot ignore how good a watch they've been this year and how much they have bullied the lesser teams in 2023. After all, the Dolphins offense leads the league in every major category.

Category Dolphins Per Game NFL Ranking Passing yards per game 301.5 1st Rushing yards per game 151.8 1st Total offensive yards per game 453.3 1st Points scored per game 33.9 1st

It's not just the team as a whole that's excelling, either. Offensive players such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to name a few, lead the league in most categories.

Player Stat League Ranking Tua Tagovailoa 18 passing touchdowns T-1st Tua Tagovailoa 302 passing yards per game 1st Tua Tagovailoa 8.8 yards per attempt 2nd Raheem Mostert 520 total rushing yards 6th Raheem Mostert 10 rushing touchdowns 1st Raheem Mostert 5.4 yards per attempt 2nd De'Von Achane 6 runs of 20+ yards T-1st De'Von Achane 4 runs of 40+ yards 1st De'Von Achane 115 rushing yards per game 1st Tyreek Hill 1,014 receiving yards 1st Tyreek Hill 8 receiving touchdowns 1st Tyreek Hill 61 receptions T-2nd

A win in Week 9 against the Chiefs does not guarantee a Lombardi Trophy, nor does a defeat rule out all hope of reaching a Super Bowl, but a win would give the players extreme confidence not just in the remainder of the regular season but, more importantly, heading into the playoffs.

Beating Kansas City would give players the belief that they can conquer any other team when it comes to postseason football. It should not be forgotten just how fast this offense is. With Mostert, Achane, Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins employ arguably the fastest quartet of players in the NFL.

This means that they have the personnel to beat anyone. It is not just the offense that has its superstars. While none of them are putting up stats like the offense is, there are some studs on defense. Operating in a 3-4 style under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it features players such as Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler on the defensive line, linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, as well as safety Jevon Holland.

And, of course, who can forget six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who recorded an interception in his Dolphins debut in Week 8. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is expected to return from injury soon as well.

Stat Miami Per Game NFL Ranking Passing yards allowed per game 221.5 16th Rushing yards allowed per game 107.9 17th Total yards allowed per game 329.4 15th Total points allowed per game 25.5 25th

These stats do not scream an elite defense, but like the offense, the Dolphins' defensive players have the potential to hurt anyone on their day. The real test begins on Sunday.

