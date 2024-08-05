Highlights The Paris 2024 Olympics 100m final was delayed due to spectator invasion.

USA's Noah Lyles emerged victorious in men's 100m final with a photo-finish win over Jamaica.

A spectator tried to invade the track wearing a 'Free Palestine' shirt but was stopped before reaching the runners.

The men's 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics was briefly delayed due to a spectator invading the track and causing chaos with security. The 100m final is one of the most highly anticipated events in the Olympics every time the event rolls around. Watching the fastest athletes on the planet competing is quite the thrill ride and after the women's contest took place on Saturday night, it was time for the men to duke it out on Sunday.

Fans who tuned in to watch the event had to wait a little longer than they anticipated to watch the event, though, as a spectator from the stands decided to try and invade the track.

An Individual Wearing a Free Palestine Shirt Tried to Invade the Track

Olympic officials tackled him before he reached the runners

As the runners prepared to compete for gold, they had to wait a moment longer than they anticipated as the individual decided to try and approach the track. It's been reported that the spectator was spotted wearing a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt and it seems as though the move was to bring attention to the cause and get as many eyes onto his shirt and the message upon it as possible.

According to the Mirror, the invader didn't quite make it to the actual track and the runners before security managed to tackle him to the ground and apprehend him. Speaking after the event, Noah Lyles revealed that he hadn't even noticed someone trying to get onto the running surface.

"I didn’t see anybody try to get on the field. But I won’t not going to lie, I was wondering what we were waiting for."

The Men's 100m Final was Incredibly Close

It was worth the wait

Fans had to wait a little longer than they expected for the 100m men's final to take place, but it was well worth the wait when the contest finally got underway. The race was about as competitive as you could possibly expect at the Olympics. USA star Noah Lyles was one of the favourites heading into the event and he didn't disappoint. The 27-year-old emerged on top, winning the gold medal, but it was far from a straight forward victory.

It all came down to a photo finish and Lyles managed to beat Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by 0.005 seconds. To put that into perspective, it takes longer than that to blink. That's about as close as you can get and it shows how fine the margins can be for what is a life-changing result. Lyles finished the race in 9.784 seconds which happens to be his new personal best and now, he has the status and title of being the fastest man on the planet.