Highlights The Netherlands' orange kit pays tribute to the House of Orange-Nassau, symbolising national pride and unity.

The color orange represents Dutch heritage, with a historical tie to William of Orange's pivotal role in the Dutch Revolt, leading to independence.

The Dutch orange kit is iconic, synonymous with the Total Football philosophy, inspiring future generations of footballers, managers, and overcomplicated tactic sheets.

Kit colours hold profound significance for national teams, extending beyond mere aesthetics to embody the identity, heritage, and unity of a nation. These colors are not arbitrarily chosen; they often reflect historical events, cultural symbols, or national values, serving as a powerful visual representation of a country’s story.

Ahead of EURO 2024, one of the most striking kits on display will be that of the Netherlands' orange home strip. Whilst many teams don kits featuring common colours like red or blue, the Dutch choice stands out vividly, with its bold, bright hue not just an eye-catching feature of the aptly named 'The Oranje', but also serving as a reminder of exalted football nobility.

It is associated with some of the most iconic moments and figures in football folklore, with the Dutch teams of the 1970s, led by Johan Cruyff, revolutionizing the sport with their "Total Football" philosophy, gaining international acclaim and leaving a lasting legacy on the beautiful game.

Yet, not many people, football fans or not, have any idea why the Netherlands choose to play in orange when the colour isn't represented in their flag. So GIVEMESPORT has put the onus on themselves to explain why.

Related Netherlands at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More Everything you need to know about a Netherlands side hopeful of winning the Euros for the first time since 1988.

Why The Netherlands Home Shirt is Orange

The main reason the Netherlands play in orange is that it serves as a tribute to the House of Orange-Nassau, the royal family of the Netherlands, whose lineage began with William of Orange, a pivotal figure in Dutch history.

Also known as William the Silent (not because he said little but because he did not reveal his thoughts), he led the Dutch Revolt against Spanish rule in the late 16th century, paving the way for the independence of the Dutch Republic. His legacy is celebrated in various aspects of Dutch life, and the national football team's orange shirts are a vibrant symbol of national pride and unity. The color orange has since become a national color, adorning everything from sports kits to celebrations on King's Day, a major national holiday.

This historical connection infuses the football kit with a rich sense of heritage and identity. With their nickname also being 'Oranje', the significance stretches far and wide, and they've, at times, been coined 'Clockwork Orange' in the media, often when they are playing their best, most rhythmic football.

However, it isn't just in football where the orange is represented in the Netherlands. They also took on the nickname of the 'Orange Army' in Formula One as they support their number one driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen. While, although the Dutch flag has three colours, none of them are orange. Instead, at the top, you'll find red, which symbolises bravery. Then, there is white, which represents peace and honesty. Finally, you'll see blue at the bottom, which means truth and justice.

As alluded to in the introduction, the orange strip has also been associated with some of the most iconic moments and figures in football folklore. While Real Madrid's famous white and gold kit is immediately linked with glory, Barcelona's Blaugrana shirts are synonymous with Catalan footballing resurgence and Lionel Messi, The Netherlands' 'Oranje' uniform serves also as a reminder of the 1970s and the principles of total football.

During that period, Dutch teams like Rinus Michels' Ajax pioneered tactical innovations. Fundamentally changing the way football was played, the 'Total Football' system emphasised fluidity, versatility, and players' ability to interchange positions seamlessly during a game for the best outcome at the end.

It made a starring appearance when Ajax lifted the European Cup three years on the trot from 1971 to 1973, while The Netherlands would be runners-up in the 1974 World Cup, and those who played under this imaginative umbrella would be likened to those of "artists, writers, even ballerinas".

Ever since the 70s, successful coaches like Pep Guardiola have taken on the ideals and tweaked them for his own teams to create bastions of invincibility in the form of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and, most recently, Manchester City. This proves how influential the Dutch were in moulding today's beautiful game, and through the orange kit, memories of that period attain an everlasting status within the sport. Players such as Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit, among many others, have also helped keep the orange shirt famous.