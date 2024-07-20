Highlights Alex Pereira, a two-division UFC champion, has captured hearts with his personality and impactful performances inside and outside the octagon.

Pereira showed his empathic side recently when he shaved his head for a young fan battling cancer.

The normally stoic fighter broke down in tears in front of the fan.

The ninth two-division UFC champion, Alex Pereira (11-2: 9 KOs), can do no wrong. The man who has produced some of the most impactful performances since he entered the UFC back in 2021 has become the most popular active fighter in the sport through his personality outside of competition. ‘Poatan’ has a positive aura about him that is becoming more widespread with each passing fight.

Pereira, born in São Bernardo, BR, speaks just a few English pleasantries, yet his true character has transcended into a larger-than-life figure in sports. Most recently, when the Brazilian champion was in Australia (prior to getting the call to headline UFC 303), he was asked by a young fight fan who had been diagnosed with cancer to shave his head. The normally stoic Pereira was visibly affected by the teenager’s story, which you can watch right here:

Alex Pereira Saved UFC 303

Last month fans were treated to another amazing knockout victory from ‘Poatan’

While Pereira was showing off his barber skills, the fan mentioned a second fight with Jiri Prochazka. Little did he - or anyone in the video - know that in a short time Pereira would return to the cage to defend his title against the Czech fighter.

Not only did ‘Poatan’ show up in place of Conor McGregor, who pulled out of his main event fight against Michael Chandler, but the light-heavyweight champion delivered a better knockout victory in the rematch:

While in Australia and visiting the cancer center, Pereira really took the time to take in the moment and the seriousness of the young fan’s condition. In his YouTube video his emotions are jogged by the thought of his own boys. Pereira is the father of two sons who have not only attended his fights, but who have stepped on the mats alongside their father:

Alex Pereira’s Career

Pereira has earned the spotlight he is in through hard work and spectacular wins

After a successful kickboxing career where he won titles in multiple divisions, Pereira decided it was time to chase down his longtime rival Israel Adesanya - also an elite kickboxer - from the ring into the cage. ‘Poatan’ quickly equipped himself with the skills to make himself a more well-rounded fighter to persevere in MMA. From the minute he made his UFC debut (2021 November) it was obvious that he is a different animal.

In one year's time, Pereira earned a middleweight title shot against Adesanya, and he would come out on top. After losing to Izzy in the rematch, Pereira then captured a light-weight title one year after winning at middleweight. Now, Pereira has separated himself as the face of the organization because of his devastating fighting-style and because of his very personable way about him. He holds all the cards and whatever he so chooses to do next, everyone will be watching.