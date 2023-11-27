Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder have a versatile starting lineup with multiple players able to guard nearly every position.

The Thunder's bench has valuable depth, with young players like Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace contributing significantly to the team's consistency.

The success of the Thunder will depend on the performances of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren throughout the season and playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been a delightful surprise in the 2023-24 NBA season. Led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and top rookie, Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have established themselves as an upper-echelon team in the Western Conference. After appearing in the 2023 Play-In Tournament, it seemed like the team was on the cusp of breaking through. Now with a more complete roster, promising development from their younger players, and a strong start to the season, the Thunder could very well be title contenders.

A talented and versatile starting lineup

Oklahoma City is home to one of the most talented starting groups in the NBA. A lineup of Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren is extremely difficult for opposing teams to match up with due to its positional size and versatility.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Starting Lineup Statistics Points Per Game 36.4 Field Goal % 50.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 44.0 Steals Per Game 3.0 Blocks Per Game 2.5

Holmgren's injury forced more minutes and opportunities for Giddey, Williams, and Dort on both ends. It became an opportunity to provide strong support for Gilgeous-Alexander, who broke out as a dynamic, All-Star talent at point guard. He and Giddey push the pace as decision-makers — they're able to get their teammates in a rhythm without forcing plays. Dort is the Thunder's primary perimeter defender and can be an X-factor offensively, while second-year wing Jalen Williams serves as a venerable glue guy. An All-Rookie First Team member in 2023, Williams's efficiency provides the Thunder with extra firing power whenever the rest of the team is facing a scoring drought. He can easily erupt for 20 points when he's aggressive on offense.

The Thunder have valuable bench depth

For as good as the Thunder's starting lineup has been, their bench has also helped improve their consistency. With the second unit lacking many veterans, Coach Mark Daigneault has let its youth play significant minutes. Isaiah Joe, who burst onto the scene as an excellent three-point shooter in the league last season, is a designated sharpshooter. Alongside Joe, Daigneault deploys Cason Wallace as the backup guard. Despite playing behind a superstar in Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace has earned his playing time due to his highly efficient scoring. Wallace's versatility as a defender, outside shooter, and playmaker gives Daigneault flexibility to mess around with the lineup as well.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Bench Statistics League Rank +/- 11.1 1st Points Per Game 34.7 12th Field Goal % 47.6 8th Three-Point Field Goal % 41.7 2nd

The Thunder's success will largely depend on how well Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren play throughout the season and, potentially, the playoffs. The former averages 30 points per game and should be in MVP conversations while Holmgren is already in the running for Rookie of the Year. Their combined production is on a level with some of the deadliest duos in the game today. Whether that translates into postseason success is another story.

Their relative inexperience in the postseason might hinder them behind other teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns, should they all make the playoffs as well. It's one thing to have a squad made up of capable talent, and it's another to actually use that talent consistently to net wins. Previously, the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the regular season only to flame out by the time the playoffs kicked around. Like the Thunder, the Grizzlies were very young and could not compete against the Lakers who were led by champions LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

From a structural standpoint, Oklahoma City has the size, shot-making, and defensive upside to be a contender in 2024. If the team is ready to handle high-pressure situations, they'll likely be able to put a deep playoff run together.