Highlights Jonathan Brooks was a star at Texas, boasting an impressive 6.1 yards per carry in the 2023 season.

Brooks brings a dynamic skill set to the Panthers, combining speed, vision, strength and pass-catching abilities.

Despite injury concerns, Brooks is expected to start for the Panthers and contribute significantly to their offense.

The Carolina Panthers used the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Jonathon Brooks. The Texas product was one of many of his former teammates selected in the top half of the draft. Brooks was electric in college, and became the newest weapon in the Panthers' offense.

Brooks was one of the best running backs in the nation during the 2023 college football season. He rushed for 1,139 yards on 187 attempts, good for an astonishing 6.1 yards per carry. He's always a threat to score, as Brooks racked up 11 total touchdowns in 10 games, good enough for an average of just over one score per game.

Jonathon Brooks Career at Texas Year Rushing Yards Yards per Carry Receiving Yards Total TDs 2021 143 6.8 12 1 2022 197 6.6 37 6 2023 1,139 6.1 286 11

Now, Brooks has become one of the newest weapons in an offense that desperately needed it. Carolina was abysmal in almost every area during the 2023 season, but their offense was especially bad. Now, they've got an exciting young back to pair with their young quarterback, Bryce Young. Here's how Brooks will fit in with his new offense.

How Jonathon Brooks Will Fit With the Carolina Panthers

Brooks has a dynamic skill set, and is a major upgrade at the running back position

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is a speedster, who is a true threat to score from anywhere on the field. He's smart as a runner, with good vision and patience, which acts as an excellent combination with his athleticism. He makes quick lateral cuts that allow him to squirm through holes in the offensive line before they close up.

He has the aforementioned speed, but his acceleration is quick as well, so he can explode into the second-level. At that point, he's shifty enough to make defenders miss in the open field. Finally, Brooks has proven himself capable of catching the ball out of the backfield, making him playable on all three downs.

Brooks' main concern would be based on his durability. Brooks isn't small, standing at 6'0", 216 lbs. Still, he runs very physically and often seeks out contact.

It's good that Brooks isn't afraid to lower his shoulder, but his physical running style could lead to injuries down the road. Brooks ended up tearing his ACL during a game late in the season in 2023 against TCU, so there are concerns about how he will be able to progress back from that injury. However, Brooks mentioned during the scouting combine that he expects to return in early July, by the beginning of training camp.

Now, Brooks joins a few new, young faces on the Panthers' offense. Young struggled during his rookie season, but he had a severe lack of help from the surrounding offense. The Panthers have already beefed up their offensive line this offseason, and also grabbed Diontae Johnson at the receiver position.

Panthers Offensive 2024 Draft Picks Player Position Round and Pick # School Xavier Legette WR 1 / 32 South Carolina Jonathan Brooks RB 2 / 46 Texas Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 4 / 101 Texas

The Panthers continued that trend in this year's draft. Carolina traded up to select Xavier Legette with the last pick in the first round, and took Brooks' former teammate, Ja'Tavion Sanders, to help at the tight end position. These three rookies will all help Young along in his sophomore campaign, one which is shaping up to give him far more help than before.

As for Brooks, his role should be pretty cut and dry. Once he is 100% healthy and recovered from that ACL injury, he'll figure to be the starter. Carolina does have Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders currently on the roster, but Brooks brings much more to the table, currently, than either of them does.

Sanders was a complete letdown in 2023. He was signed to take some pressure off their rookie quarterback, but did essentially the opposite. Hubbard outproduced Sanders in 2023, but even though Hubbard ran for 902 yards, he wasn't very efficient at just 3.8 yards per carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Carolina signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25 million contract before the 2023 season. Sanders had rushed for 1,269 yards the year before, but struggled to follow that up in 2023, with just 432 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry.

Brooks brings much more to the offense as a whole than either Sanders or Hubbard. He's an explosive athlete who plays with a ton of intensity and understands the game very well. His power and pass-catching abilities give him the chance to be a true three-down back in the NFL. He'll be a huge help to Bryce Young, and should immediately elevate the Panthers' offense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference-CFB unless stated otherwise.