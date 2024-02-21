Highlights Steelers should be interested in trading for Justin Fields to fill QB gap post-Ben Roethlisberger.

Life after Ben Roethlisberger has been anything but easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the team is still searching for a viable option at quarterback three years after Big Ben decided to hang them up.

Pittsburgh believed they had their next guy in Kenny Pickett, selecting him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but some shaky play has caused legitimate questions to surface around Pickett.

Following the conclusion of the past season, reports surfaced that head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers were interested in trading for Justin Fields. Those reports have since evolved, and Pittsburgh now sits among the favorites to land Fields this offseason.

One could argue in favor of Pickett due to his lackluster pairing with former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who stayed way past his welcome in Pittsburgh.

Despite this, Fields' athleticism and sky-high ceiling could prove to be too much for the Steelers to pass on if the Chicago Bears don't receive a 'historic' trade package to move out of the top spot. If they do stand pat, they're likely to select USC QB Caleb Williams first overall, which makes Fields expendable.

Here's why a Justin Fields trade could be the missing piece for Pittsburgh.

Pros of a Justin Fields Trade

Tomlin is already high on the QB, and his price tag would be relatively cheap

Dating back to his Pro Day at Ohio State, we've seen Mike Tomlin be a vocal fan of Fields. Tomlin personally attended Ohio State's Pro Day in 2021 and offered Fields support.

Along with Tomlin's interest in Fields, a trade for the Bears quarterback could be relatively cheap for Pittsburgh, with reports stating a Fields trade could only cost a second and third-round pick.

Though Fields is relatively unproven in his own regard, it's hard not to believe Fields wouldn't be an instant upgrade over Pickett due to his elite athleticism and incredible arm talent. Fields stepping into a Steelers offense with better weapons and a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith could allow the young quarterback to take a huge leap in his development.

Fields' rushing ability would be the perfect weapon for an offensive scheme designed by Smith, who is known for his prowess at creating successful rushing attacks. He led top three rushing offenses in both of his years as the OC in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020.

With one of just two pairs of RBs to top 1,100 scrimmage yards in 2023 (Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren), the addition of Fields and the possibilities that his athleticism brings (bootlegs, RPOs) could turn Pittsburgh into one of the premier rushing units in the league.

Another factor is age and experience. Though 2024 will mark only his third year in the NFL, Pickett will already be 26 entering the new season. Fields, who is entering his fourth season, has one more season under his belt than Pickett despite being a year younger, as he will turn 25 in March.

A trade for Fields is one that makes sense for Pittsburgh both schematically and price-wise, and could help take the Steelers' offense to the next level with the weapons that surround him.

Cons of a Justin Fields trade

Steelers would be banking on Fields reaching his lofty ceiling

In terms of potential, Fields is as exciting a young trade prospect as they come, but with an aging defense and a limited championship window with their veteran defensive core, the Steelers need more than potential.

As a quarterback, Fields has yet to take the next step in his development and Pittsburgh would be banking on a quarterback with premier athleticism and a ton of potential, similar to a draft setting.

Fields has struggled with pocket awareness too, sometimes sticking in the pocket for far too long in what can be interpreted as an attempt to prove that he's more than a running QB. The former Buckeye will need to improve his ability to identify open receivers and make quick-fire decisions while also raising his pocket awareness level if he is going to take the next step as an elite signal caller.

Though the price tag for Fields is relatively low for a former first-round pick who has shown flashes of greatness, picks in the second and third round are valuable for a Steelers team who makes their money in the intermediate rounds of the draft.

With this uncertainty comes a quarterback who is younger than their current starter, with more experience. A trade for Fields could be a risky one, but could also be one that wins the Steelers a Super Bowl within their defense's championship window.

The Fields-Pickett comparison

The tale of the tape for Fields and Pittsburgh's current starter

In his short time in the NFL, Kenny Pickett has been both inconsistent and underwhelming. Though an argument can be made about Fields' inconsistency as well, he has displayed a higher ceiling than Pickett in numerous games during his young career.

Fields' ability to do more with less gives him the upper-hand in immediate impact, on top of his edge in experience, athleticism, and potential. Pickett has been inconsistent in his progressions, has displayed poor accuracy, and though he has some sneaky athleticism, his rushing ability is minimal compared to the likes of Fields.

Pickett has also shown an inability or unwillingness to stretch the field, something that was one of Fields' biggest strengths coming out of Ohio State. While the Pitt product has taken care of the ball extremely well, he has been historically poor when it comes to scoring touchdowns, which is the most important thing at the end of the day: his 13 TD passes are the fewest through a QB's first 24 career starts since the NFL merger in 1970.

Fields vs. Picket Comparison 2022-2023 Category Fields Pickett Pass Yards/Game 171.6 179.0 TDs 33 13 Yards/Attempt 7.0 6.3 Completion % 60.9 62.6 TD % 4.8 1.8 INT % 2.9 1.8 Air Yards/Completion 6.3 5.3 Bad Throw % 18.0 18.3 On Target % 72.2 71.9 Rushing Yards 1,800 291 Rushing TD 12 4

In today's NFL, the ability to stretch the field is critical to an offense's success and is something that could become a staple for Pittsburgh once again, with Fields under center and Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the outside.

Fields has also become much more accustomed to a variety of different play calls. Over the past two seasons, he's run nearly three times as many RPO plays than Pickett, which could become a big part of the offense under Smith. He also threw a lot more play-action passes than Pickett, but not only was his volume better, so was his efficiency: while he had 40 percent more play-action throws, Fields threw for about 94 percent more yards on those tosses.

Pair Fields with a rushing unit that can take the pressure off with a two-headed backfield and Pittsburgh could add a new element to their young offense. Overall, a trade for Fields could be done at a relatively cheap price point and give Tomlin and Smith a QB that lifts their offense's ceiling massively and gives them legitimate playoff contender status—as long as Fields gets those holes in his game sewn up.

