Highlights Manchester United will take on Fulham in the Premier League's opening game on Friday night.

It is the first time since 2018 that the Red Devils have been involved in the opening fixture.

Friday's have been reserved for the first game of the season since 2017.

The 2024/25 Premier League season will get underway on Friday night as Manchester United host Fulham for the chance to be the first team to sit at the top of the table. It is the start of a relatively tough opening set of fixtures for the Red Devils, so they will be keen to ensure they walk away with maximum points.

It has become commonplace for England's top flight to commence on the final weekday rather than on a Saturday as it had done years prior. However, there is a good reason for this change though, which is largely thanks to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Want Friday Fixture to Boost Viewing Figures

According to a report from talkSPORT, the reason why the opening game of the Premier League season takes place on a Friday is down to a broadcast rights deal that Sky Sports had negotiated, which sought an end to no top flight football being played at the end of the working week.

Sky Sports introduced regular Friday night football in August 2016. Before this, live top-flight matches on Fridays were only scheduled under special circumstances. For example, Manchester United's 1-0 win at Aston Villa in August 2015 was moved to Friday due to an EDL march in the area the next day. However, starting in August 2016, Sky aimed to attract larger audiences by making Friday night football a regular feature.

Ten years on, the slot still takes precedence for the opening game of the English top flight season, allowing for the sole focus of the broadcast to center around the hype and excitement of a new term, rather than having to compete with other sporting events or other Premier League games. In an ironic twist of fate, the first of the regular Friday night slots also took place at Old Trafford back in 2016, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice on his Old Trafford debut and Paul Pogba made his much anticipated return to the Theatre of Dreams in a 2-0 victory over Southampton, although that wasn't an opening day tie.

Previous Opening Premier League Games

The new season is the first time United have opened a term since 2018

The first time the Premier League began on a Friday was back in 2017 when Arsenal played host to Leicester City in an entertaining 4-3 victory. The Gunners found themselves 3-2 down on the hour mark, but late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud salvaged three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The seven goals scored in the 2017/18 season opener is the most in Premier League history.

The following year would be the last time Man United would open a campaign, as Jose Mourinho led his side to an unconvincing 2-1 victory, again over Leicester. Liverpool would comfortably dispatch Norwich City 4-1 in 2019, while Arsenal would then overcome Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

There was not to be a repeat the following year, though, as Mikel Arteta's side would be humbled in one of the biggest opening day shocks against Brentford in 2021. They would right that wrong 12 months later, stating their title credentials in 2022 with a win away at Crystal Palace.

Last season, it was defending champions Manchester City who were handed the honour of opening, picking up a 3-0 victory over Burnley, led by City club legend Vincent Kompany. United will be hoping to make a similarly convincing start to the new campaign following their Community Shield penalty loss.