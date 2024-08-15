Highlights The Premier League started life with 22 teams, following the entire old First Division's resignation.

Of these 22 sides, only six have remained in the Premier League over its entire duration.

These beginnings and subsequent developments laid the foundation for the league's massive success and financial growth.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the very best division in all of world football. It certainly may stake the claim as to being the richest, with the English top flight reported as being worth over £10b in July 2023, which was more than double that of the next richest league, La Liga.

Its 20-team format has been the norm for as long as many can remember, and its heritage, history and "prime Barclays" moments have left it dripping with fond memories of outstanding campaigns, rivalries and unforgettable moments.

What some people may not have known, or remembered, is that the Premier League's well-known 20-team format has not always been the norm. In the first instalment of the competition, the league was fought out between 22 teams across 40 matches each, rather than the 20-team, 38-game season we know and love in the modern day.

Over 30 years on since the arrival of the Premier League, its origins and original formats may have been forgotten by many, so here is an explainer outlining how the initial competition worked, and why there were two extra teams back then.

Why the Premier League Used to be Bigger

The top flight used to be contested with 22 teams

In the early 90s, English First Division (now the EFL Championship) sides sought to undertake a large restructuring of the English game, and believed it to be required if the stature of English football was to develop further and flourish.

As a result, the Founder Members Agreement was curated and signed on the 17th of July 1991, which sought to establish foundation principles to develop and launch the Premier League.

The new-found division would have monetary independence from the previous hierarchy of the Football League, as well as The FA, which allowed it to achieve freedom in sorting its own broadcasting rights and league sponsorship arrangements.

In the wake of this, the 22 sides that made up the old First Division resigned from the Football League together on the 20th of February, 1992. The Premier League Ltd. Company was formed and established three months following this max exodus, on the 27th of May.

After striking a brave, but ultimately hugely successful television rights deal with BSkyB (now shortly known as Sky), who would go on to help develop the Premier League into its presently seen, titanic levels, the inaugural Premier League campaign got underway on the 15th of August with the 22 former First Division sides.

The 22 founding sides of the brand-new Premier League were Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon (since formed into MK Dons), with Man United winning the first ever Premier League trophy.

Of these 22 sides, only six have remained in the Premier League over its entire duration, those being Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

These days, the Premier League only features 20 sides, rather than the original 22. The reason behind this stems from early intentions of the league to whittle the division down to 20, in order to promote development and excellence at club and international level by shortening the amount of "elite" football clubs. At the end of the 1994/95 season, the Premier League managed this by relegating four sides to the First Division, and promoting only two.

Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Leicester City and Ipswich Town were the four sides relegated ahead of the re-structuring, with all but Norwich taking part in the 24/25 season, thirty years since the last 22-team season.

Life After Restructuring

The Premier League has gone on to become the biggest league in the world

The Premier League's inception has been one of the most successful money-spinning ideas ever curated in football. Everything surrounding the English game has become bigger and more expensive as time has gone by, with eye-watering amounts of money being spent on players, wages and everything in between.

For instance, the record English signing fee was broken in the summer transfer window during the final 22-team season, taking Andy Cole from Newcastle to Manchester United for £7m. With inflation considered, this fee in today's money would be around £13.9m.

To put into perspective the amount of money there is in the Premier League nowadays, that transfer record (counted as £13.9m in modern money) has been broken 51 times in the Premier League this summer already.

Now regarded as the best league in the world, the decisions surrounding the Premier League's early origins have built it into the behemoth that it is today as a streamlined 20-team event, down from that original 22.