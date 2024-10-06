Key Takeaways The Premier League formed in 1992 to secure independent broadcast deals and increase revenues for 22 clubs.

BSkyB secured Premier League broadcast rights in 1992 with a £304 million bid for a five-year deal.

Despite financial success, the Premier League has been criticised by high-profile managers for the TV scheduling.

The Premier League was formed in 1992 by the 22 First Division clubs, who broke away from the three tiers in the Football League. It was created to ensure the clubs in the top flight of English football could negotiate an independent broadcast deal so that they could maximise revenues and attract better players to the league.

In the format prior to the formation of the Premier League, money was shared across every team in the Football League, including the three divisions below the top flight. Signing a breakaway league changed this to divide the money just between the 22 participating clubs. In 1994, the Premier League changed from 22 to 20 clubs, which is the number of teams that exist today. Here is how the radical restructuring of English football was completed in the early 1990s.

How the League Was Established in the Early 1990s

Discussions between the 'big five' clubs (Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur) about the possibility of breaking away from the Football League began in the 1980s. They thought that the three divisions below them were holding back their potential to gain lucrative revenues that would allow them to spend more money and attract better players to the English top flight. These discussions intensified in the early 1990s, and on 17th July 1991, the Founder Members Agreement was signed by the clubs in the top division, which "established the basic principles for the setting up of the Premier League".

In February 1992, the First Division clubs officially resigned from the Football League, paving the way for the Premier League to be established as a company in May 1992. After broadcasting deals were agreed and the new setup was advertised to football consumers, the league started on Saturday 15th August 1992.

How BSkyB Secured the Broadcasting Rights

ITV held the broadcasting rights for Football League matches from 1988 to 1992 in a deal worth over £40 million. Establishing the Premier League in 1992 allowed independence to sell its own broadcast rights to the highest bidder. The major threat to ITV's monopoly was BSkyB - a company founded by Rupert Murdoch who merged Sky Television and British Satellite Broadcasting.

After months of improved bids and negotiation with the Premier League's chief executive, Rick Parry, BSkyB was given the rights in May 1992. They had bid £304 million as part of a five-year deal and formed an alliance with the BBC, who were given the highlights package of every game - allowing them to revive Match of the Day. BSkyB won the vote by 14 to six - with the likes of Liverpool and United voting in favour of ITV. Speaking in 2017 about the game-changing TV deal that occurred in May 1992, Parry said:

"One of the things the Premier League wanted to create was a partnership. In the past, it had been too adversarial. In the 1991/92 season, ITV only had 18 games, which meant they couldn’t show the entire story of the campaign. Leeds United won the title and it was tense until the end. But ITV had used up their quota of games by then. It reached the point where Leeds clinched the championship and they approached the Football League, admitting their miscalculation. Could they show the deciding fixture? They’d pay for it. But the Football League said, ‘No – this deal is only for 18 games.’ “Ultimately was a very smart move by Sky to persuade the BBC to go in with them. If there hadn’t been a terrestrial element to the arrangement, Sky wouldn’t have had a deal. We wanted Match of the Day with the BBC on Saturday because it was an institution. There was also a fear that too much live football on terrestrial television on ITV would harm attendances.”

The Legacy of the Broadcasting Deal

The Premier League has grown exponentially in the last few decades, with the most recent TV package sold to Sky Sports and TNT Sports worth £6.7 billion. This deal will last until the end of the 2028/29 season and is a four per cent increase on the value of the last package for the previous four years. The finances involved in Premier League broadcast rights have allowed the English top flight to become the most lucrative in the world, with the ability to attract managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. In August 2024, Sky Sports also announced:

"Premier League clubs have spent double the sums splashed by clubs in Europe's other top four leagues, with Serie A just falling shy of the £1bn mark, followed by Ligue 1 (£721m), the German Bundesliga (£596.5m) and LaLiga (£555.6m)."

There are drawbacks to the financial might of the Premier League, which has drawn criticism from high-profile managers in the past. In September 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson revealed in an exclusive interview that he thought television had too much power over English football. He said:

"When you shake hands with the devil you have to pay the price," "Television is God at the moment. It is king. "When you see the fixture lists come out now, they [the television companies] can pick and choose whenever they want the top teams on television. "You get some ridiculous situations when you're playing on Wednesday night in Europe and then at lunchtime the following Saturday. You ask any manager if they would pick that themselves... there'd be no chance."

Arsene Wenger and Klopp have also been highly critical of the scheduling decided by TV companies. In May 2024, the German manager described early kick-offs as a "crime" believing that the quick turnaround between games was having an effect on English teams' performance in European competitions. He said:

"In general I think it's a really interesting subject. Aston Villa lost 4-2 last night for example - [it] would mean if they go out no English team will be in any kind of European final." "I watch a lot of football. The Premier League is the best league in the world so it's not overrated, the players are over-worked."

Information gathered from Premier League, BBC Sport, The Guardian and The Independent - Correct as of 03/10/24.