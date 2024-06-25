Highlights Over the course of their history, the Raiders have moved cities several times.

The franchise has formed unique cultures in Oakland, Los Angeles, and now Las Vegas.

As of now, the Raiders seem to be permanently settled in Las Vegas.

The story of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise is a long one. Although they have been largely irrelevant over the past two decades, before that time, they were one of the more storied organizations in the entire league. They've also moved around a lot, more than most teams in the league.

Formerly the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Raiders, and then the Oakland Raiders again, the organization has gone through a lot of changes over their history.

The team was originally founded in August 1959, but they didn't officially join a league until January of the next year, after the Minnesota Vikings AFL franchise defected to the NFL. At that point, the Raiders officially became the eighth member of the AFL.

However, one problem they faced came with the lack of a stadium in Oakland. The Oakland Coliseum, which was originally set to hold just over 54,000 people, wasn't completed until 1966. Until then, the Raiders spent time playing in Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park, which were both across the bay in San Francisco.

They spent some time playing at Frank Youell Field, their first home in Oakland, before finally heading into the Oakland Coliseum, where they would go on to spend a lot of time over the next couple of decades.

The Raiders would spend about a decade and a half playing in the Coliseum, which quickly became a good home for them. Once they permanently moved there, they were able to start to find success on the field as well, led by John Madden's run in the 1970s and Tom Flores in the 1980s. The franchise would go on to win two Super Bowls in Oakland.

Related Raiders All-Pro: 'Stop Talking About Potential' Raiders wideout is ready for the team to step up.

Move #1: Oakland (1960-1981) to Los Angeles

After finding their first real success as a franchise, the team moved to Southern California

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

With that success, the team's owner, Al Davis, wanted more amenities at the Coliseum, which he felt at the time didn't stand up to the standards he was seeking. Specifically, he wanted the addition of luxury boxes in the stadium, which the city of Oakland wasn't willing to accommodate.

Davis signed an agreement to move the team, but when it came down to a league vote, the move fell far short of the 3/4ths approval it needed to be moved through. Davis attempted to force a move anyway, but that was blocked by an injunction from the league. One of many times Davis would butt heads with the league.

As a result, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was set to be the Raiders' home stadium in Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit against the league, and they included the Raiders in it. The Raiders would go on to file another suit of their own. The first case was declared a mistrial, but the second judge ended up ruling in favor of the Raiders and their move to Los Angeles.

The Raiders were finally able to move to Los Angeles ahead of the 1982 season, where they would begin play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Move #2: Los Angeles (1982-1994) to Oakland

After a quick stint in Los Angeles, all signs pointed to a return to Oakland

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders played in Los Angeles for a while, winning their third Super Bowl in 1983 in their second season there, but things started to sour shortly thereafter. There were a couple of things that led to their departure from L.A. and their return to Oakland.

The stadium was centered in South-Central L.A., which was regarded as a dangerous neighborhood at the time. The NFL thought the area wasn't safe at night, which led to a lack of home prime-time games, as all the Raiders' Sunday and Monday night games were scheduled as away match-ups. In addition to this, Davis wasn't a fan of the fact that the Raiders were sharing the stadium with the USC Trojans.

Finally, continuing what was starting to seem like a theme with Davis, he wanted more resources at his stadium in Los Angeles. The Coliseum was lacking some of the amenities he was looking for when he moved the team away from Oakland. In addition to this, because the stadium could hold over 100,000 people, most games had a lot of empty seats, which caused the team's home games to be blacked out in the Southern California area.

From 1989 to 1995, things got very, very complicated. There was a time in which Davis almost moved the team to Sacramento, which would have made him a part-time owner of the Sacramento Kings as well. Davis also signed a letter expressing his intent to move the team back to Oakland, before signing back in Los Angeles for a couple more seasons. That move didn't go over well, and for a while it seemed the bridges between Davis and Oakland had been burned.

Despite all of that, after a dozen years in Tinseltown, nothing materialized except for a move back to Oakland. The team would head back, and complete a new, 20,000-seat structure to add to the Oakland Coliseum's capacity, which would go on to be known as Mount Davis.

Move #3: Oakland (1995-2019) to Las Vegas

Eventually, the Raiders ran out of options in Oakland, and moved to Las Vegas

When it comes to the Raiders move to Las Vegas, this one is a bit more simple than the rest. You can chalk this move up to the eventual decay of the Oakland Coliseum, and the failure between city officials and current owner, Mark Davis, Al's son, to find an agreement on a new stadium.

The Raiders also weren't able to make improvements to their own digs, as they shared it with the Oakland Athletics, who declined any of those improvements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Raiders are one of just three teams that have moved at least three times over the course of their history. The only other two teams are the Rams (originated in Cleveland, moved to Los Angeles, to St. Louis, then back to Los Angeles) and the Cardinals (originated in Chicago, moved to St. Louis, to Phoenix, to Glendale).

The Coliseum had been around for several decades with little to no upgrades, and as a result, flooding and sewage issues plagued the stadium, which sits below sea level, for many years. The Raiders would make an attempt to propose a joint stadium in Los Angeles with the Los Angeles Chargers, but that plan quickly fizzled out.

Eventually, Davis and the City of Las Vegas came to an agreement on Allegiant Stadium, one of the most expensive stadiums ever built and the Raiders' current home in downtown Las Vegas, right on the Strip, which has already hosted a Super Bowl (58) just four years into its existence. The agreement was reached in March 2017, and the team officially relocated to Las Vegas after the 2019 season.

Finally, the Oakland Raiders are no more, and for the first time in a long time, it seems like the Raiders have a permanent home.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.